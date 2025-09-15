Grieving Yorkshire families hit out at Wes Streeting over maternity services review

Bereaved parents who have lost babies at Yorkshire hospitals have hit out over details of Health Secretary Wes Streeting’s plans to hold an investigation into failings.

Mr Streeting announced on Monday the 14 NHS trusts which will be examined, which include Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

It comes months after he committed to an investigation in the wake of maternity services in Leeds being downgraded from “good” to “inadequate” by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The Trust will be examined in the review, led by Baroness Valerie Amos.

Mr Wes Streeting said bereaved families had shown “extraordinary courage” in coming forward, adding: “What they have experienced is devastating and their strength will help protect other families from enduring what they have been through.

“I know that NHS maternity and neonatal workers want the best for these mothers and babies, and that the vast majority of births are safe and without incident, but I cannot turn a blind eye to failures in the system.

“Every single preventable tragedy is one too many. Harmed and bereaved families will be right at the heart of this investigation to ensure no-one has to suffer like this again.”

But families affected say the review will not go far enough, instead demanding an independent inquiry into Leeds’ services to be led by Donna Ockenden, the midwife who uncovered failings in Nottingham.

Bereaved parents, many of whom have joined pressure groups including the Maternity Safety Alliance, said Mr Streeting has “broken promises and pledges made about how the investigation would be conducted and what it would examine.”

They said their feedback into how they wanted the investigation to look has been ignored, and that they are worried those responsible will not face accountability.

Lauren Caulfield, whose daughter Grace died before birth following failings in her care both at Leeds and Bradford said: “In June, I felt genuine hope that at last our voices were being heard and that our children’s deaths were being taken seriously.

“Since then, however, I have felt minimised, ignored, and mistreated by DHSC, Wes Streeting, and Baroness Amos. This process has not been co-produced, and our children have been forgotten in this investigation.”

A spokesperson for the Bereaved and Harmed Families in Leeds campaign group said: “What is needed at Leeds is a full independent inquiry into maternity services, to be led by Donna Ockenden.

“Regardless of this fact, it has still been seen as appropriate that Leeds is to be bundled into the national maternity investigation to receive a rapid review - a review that will not scratch the surface of the frontline care failings at Leeds Maternity, let alone get anywhere near to the cultures that incubate these practises or the leadership that allow these terrible cultures to perpetuate.”

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) has called for urgency and support for staff and families. It also called on the review to make it easy for staff to raise their concerns.

RCM chief executive Gill Walton said it is “imperative that this investigation gets unde rway at pace”, adding: “This announcement will bring clarity but it will also bring fresh challenges for maternity staff at the trusts affected.

“It is vital that staff are supported through what will inevitably be a difficult process.

“When this investigation was first announced it was described as a ‘rapid review’ that would report by December. It is vital this work gets under way quickly so that the families who have suffered unimaginable harm get the answers they need and hard-pressed maternity staff get the support and investment they’ve been calling for. ”