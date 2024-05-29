Hallam graduates create ‘Tripadvisor for gluten free’

Hallam graduates, Ranveer and Phili, have created ‘Gluten Free Glee’, an Innovate-UK backed platform to raise awareness of Coeliac disease.

Gluten Free Glee is an online review and community platform for those following a gluten-free diet. Users can share their experiences and leave reviews for businesses, rating them on their “gluten-free friendliness”.

Phili Lee, Co-founder, Gluten Free Glee, said: “Our story began when I was diagnosed with coeliac disease back in 2019 and had to navigate learning to live gluten free. I also learned that my dad’s stomach cancer, which he sadly passed away from, was likely a result of long-term damage caused by undiagnosed Coeliac disease.

“The struggle to find places to eat with gluten free options and a good understanding of dietary requirements sparked the original idea for the Gluten Free Glee review platform. However, after lots of research and feedback, we realised that there was so much more we could do to help the gluten free community.”

Gluten Free Glee creators, Ranveer and Phili

Phili studied English Language at Sheffield Hallam, and co-creator, Ranveer Sahota, studied Business Information Systems. Both credit the skills learnt at university to the creation and success of their platform.

Rob King, Start-Up and Growth Advisor, SHU Enterprise, said: “It’s always good to see a business idea that helps solves real-world problems, especially with the enthusiasm that Sheffield Hallam graduates Ranveer and Phili are bringing to Gluten Free Glee! Using skills they have learnt at university, they have made great progress so far and will always be supported as much as possible by the Enterprise Team.”

To celebrate May being Coeliac Awareness Month, Gluten Free Glee has launched two new features on their platform:

The Gluten Free Directory - an online search engine designed to help those living gluten free to find great GF brands, products and services.