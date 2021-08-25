The partnership has been shortlisted for five awards including Integrated Care System of the Year; Staff Engagement; Connecting Services and Information Award; System Led Carers Support and NHS Race Equality at the HSJ Awards 2021.

The awards recognise outstanding contribution to healthcare in what has been an exceptional and challenging period across the sector, the partnership said.

Over 1,000 entries were received for the awards, with 205 organisations making it to the final shortlist.

Rob Webster CBE, CEO for WY&H HCP

The judging panel was made up of a diverse range of highly influential and respected figures within the healthcare community, including Sir Bruce Keogh (Chair, Birmingham Women’s, and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust); Marie Gabriel CBE (Chair, NHS Race and Health Observatory); and former HSJ Trust of the Year winners Ann Marr OBE (Chief Executive, St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals Trust) and Richard Mitchell (Chief Executive, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust).

The awards ceremony is due to be held later this year on November 18.

Rob Webster CBE, CEO for WY&H HCP said: ‘I am delighted to see that we have been shortlisted for these awards.

"They are a recognition of the way our partnership works and the difference we are making to local people on things that matter like staffing, working carers and race equality.’"