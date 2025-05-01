Health and Wellness Hubs are helping transform Yorkshire High Streets

High Streets across Yorkshire are undergoing significant transformations. Once dominated by traditional retail, high streets are evolving to include vibrant hubs centred around health and wellbeing. This development brings a range of vital services – from private clinics and physiotherapy centres to mental health support, rehabilitation facilities, and holistic wellness studios – closer to local communities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This direction was further reinforced by Health Secretary Wes Streeting's pledge to develop the NHS into a neighbourhood health service – a model prioritising local community care for maximum impact. This transition is not merely filling vacant spaces; it's helping to revitalise town centres. Increased footfall benefits local businesses, while accessible health services offer better solutions for patients and encourage preventative care. Research suggests that every £100 spent on community care would otherwise cost £131 in hospital-based treatment.

Local councils and landlords are increasingly turning to health hubs as a solution to long-term high-street vacancies. These services provide essential healthcare and well-being solutions while also ensuring a steady, daily influx of visitors. Unlike traditional retail, which often relies on seasonal peaks, health services attract consistent foot traffic throughout the week, benefiting surrounding shops, cafés, and service providers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New data from Place Informatics, a leader in location analytics, shows that the introduction of health hubs can significantly increase visitor numbers in town centres, sometimes dramatically. This "halo effect" means that businesses near health hubs see higher footfall and increased spend as visitors combine their appointments with shopping, dining, or other errands.

Health and Wellness Hubs Are Helping Transform Yorkshire High Streets

Clive Hall, CEO of Place Informatics, commented, "Health hubs are reshaping high streets by offering services that people can genuinely benefit from. These businesses help drive consistent footfall, support the local economy, and give councils and landlords a sustainable solution for vacant properties. By leveraging real-time visitor data, we help stakeholders track and respond to these changes, ensuring high streets remain vibrant, resilient, and fit for the future."

To fully maximise the benefits of health hubs, councils and landlords need accurate, data-driven insights into visitor behaviour when accessing these health services. Place Informatics provides detailed analytics on footfall trends, visitor demographics, dwell time, spending patterns, and movement flows—allowing decision-makers to understand the impact of new health services and make informed choices on high street planning.

With these insights, local authorities and property owners can:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Identify the best locations for new health and wellness services

Track the impact of health hubs on overall town centre footfall including increased traffic, spend and catchment areas.

Support businesses by understanding visitor patterns and preferences

Ensure infrastructure and public transport adapt to changing needs

Potentially secure funding and investment for high street regeneration projects