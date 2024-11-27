High-tech virtual tours offered to anxious patients in pioneering project

Patients and carers visiting a North Yorkshire hospital will soon be able to tour the site without leaving their own homes – thanks to a pioneering new scheme.

Work on creating a 360-degree virtual visit of the Dalesway Unit at Roseberry Park Hospital, Middlesbrough, is now underway, featuring public areas such as the reception, corridors and café.

If the project proves popular, it is hoped that the idea can be rolled out to at least ten other Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation (TEWV) sites over the next year.

“We know many people feel anxious when visiting a hospital for the first time,” said Dawn Teeley, senior administrator with TEWV’s involvement and engagement team.

The Dalesway Unit - which will be featured in the new virtual tour.

“The idea for a virtual visit came from a meeting I attended with involvement members, who felt people might feel less anxious if they knew what a place looked like.

“That got me thinking about the photo tours you see on property websites. I started working on ways to adapt them to support our patients, and I’m delighted to see it become a reality.

“This will not only help to ease anxieties about the unknown, but also support people concerned about accessibility issues – or indeed anyone who just wants to know more before a visit.”

High-tech cameras linked to infrared sensors and AI have been used to take detailed digital replicas of the physical spaces within Roseberry Park for the project.

Dawn Teeley - a senior administrator at the Trust.

The final images will be used to create a 3D tour of the building – which people can view on phones, laptops or tablets from the comfort of their own homes.

“If someone needs to know where reception is, they can just view the space from their own sofa,” said Marc Thorneycroft, of Sedgefield-based C3Sixty – the firm creating the tour.

“But it’s not just a virtual tour. It can also include information, maps and videos – and we can keep adding to the information as it’s needed. It will be fantastic if it helps people.”

Images for 360 tour were taken in early November and it is hoped that the project will go live early in the New Year.

Roseberry Park Hospital - site of the new virtual tour - with an inset photo of senior administrator Dawn Teeley.

Simon Adamson, director of estates, facilities and capital at TEWV, said: “This is technology that has been used in other sectors for several years.

“If we can use it to improve visits to our sites and services for patients, carers and staff, that can only be a good thing.

“Knowing what a building looks like and feels like before you arrive can make the experience so much easier – not just for those who may feel anxious, but also in terms of finding your way around an unfamiliar environment."

Once the virtual tour is finished, it will be hosted on the Trust’s website. Future patient appointment correspondence could also contain a direct link to the tour.

Liam Corbally, head of co-creation at TEWV, said: “I remember the feeling of being told I needed to attend a service for the first time. I was already heightened and struggling to leave the house.

“For me, being able to visualise where I am going, what it looks like, and simple things like where are the toilets, is half the battle.

“If I could have had something that helped me see and understand where I was going beforehand, it would have been huge help for my anxiety.