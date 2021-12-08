Highly contagious case of H5N1 bird flu confirmed near Pocklington

A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone has been put in place around the premises.A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone has been put in place around the premises.

The avian influenza case was confirmed in commercial poultry at a premises near Pocklington yesterday (Wednesday, December 7.

All birds on the infected premises will now be humanely culled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone has been put in place around the premises.

Bird owners in the zone must now ensure that they have no contact with poultry or other captive birds on other premises and take all reasonable steps to minimise their contact with wild birds in accordance with a veterinary inspector’s instructions.

Owners cannot move poultry, other captive birds, or mammals, from or to premises in the zone where poultry or other captive birds are kept unless the movement is licensed by a veterinary inspector or by an inspector under the direction of a veterinary inspector.

A legal requirement for people across the East Riding who keep chickens, ducks, turkeys, geese and captive birds to house their birds started on Monday, November 29.

Outbreaks of avian influenza are more common in the winter months due to the migration of wild birds.

It is a disease that mainly affect birds, although it can also affect humans and other mammals.

The risk to human health is very low and it does not pose a food safety risk but people should not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that they find.