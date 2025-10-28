The family of a much-loved Sheffield dad have spoken of their heartbreak following his sudden passing, as friends rally together to support them.

Aaran Ross died suddenly at the age of 46, leaving his partner and nine-year-old daughter devastated.

The heartbroken pair are finding gentle ways to remember him while surrounded by love and support from family and friends.

Abigail Cutts launched a GoFundMe campaign after the unexpected passing of Aaran to help cover funeral costs and support their daughter, Eva Joy.

Aaran Ross and his daughter Eva Joy

Aaran, who worked in insolvency, died earlier this month.

Abigail said the loss has left them devastated and that they are taking each day as it comes.

She is focusing on helping their daughter through the grief by keeping life as positive as possible.

“I’m helping my daughter do some fun things and slowly talking about ways we can remember her dad. She loved her dad so much and it will be a long process for her,” Abigail said.

Those who knew Aaran have paid tribute to his kindness, his warm smile and his genuine interest in people.

Abigail said those tributes capture him perfectly.

“For us, we remember a loving father who had so much time for his daughter,” she said.

“He was always trying to improve himself and his struggles with his mental health were always met by him trying to find ways to move forward and learn about himself.

“He was incredibly smart and knew everything there was to know about science, literature and music.”

Abigail said all the funds raised through the GoFundMe appeal will go towards giving Aaran a fitting farewell.

She explained: “We’ll have a live-stream and create a lasting memento for his daughter with the recording.”

Since launching the campaign, the family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

“We have been inundated with messages of support and donations, everyone has been so kind,” Abigail said.

She hopes Aaran will be remembered as “a kind, loving, cheery soul, whose light and life live on in his beautiful daughter Eva Joy.”

And for Eva, Abigail hopes her daughter will carry forward her father’s best qualities - “his ability to see the good in life and people, his kindness and his curiosity about the world.”

So far, the GoFundMe page has raised £2,820 of its £4,000 goal.

On the page, Abigail wrote: “He died suddenly and without provision for funeral expenses. Any contribution, no matter how small, will help ease this burden and allow Eva Joy to honour her father’s memory.”

Abigail said the family has found comfort in the community’s kindness during an incredibly difficult time. “Your generosity means the world to us,” she said.