The ReUnite fobs can be scanned by passerbys who notice someone is lost. This then displays the person’s name along with up to two emergency contact numbers.

A Yorkshire hospice has introduced fobs to help confused people with dementia to return to a safe place.

The project, ran by Wakefield Hospice, was funded by mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin.

She said: “It was a pleasure to meet with the incredible staff at Wakefield Hospice and hear about how this innovation is helping keep people with dementia safe.

“It is always humbling to visit Wakefield Hospice and witness the kindness and compassion in which staff and volunteers care for people with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

“I am proud that we've been able to support this important work to better protect and support those living with dementia, as well as providing reassurance to their loved ones.”

More than 500 of the fobs have been handed out to people and healthcare organisations, in partnership with the Wakefield Memory Action Group.

Debby Veigas, Wakefield Hospice End of Life Care Admiral Nurse said: “After over two years of hard work we are delighted to have gotten the project off the ground and see the devices being worn across the Wakefield district.

“When a person living with dementia becomes lost or disorientated it can be a worrying situation not just for them but for their carer and loved ones too. ReUnite devices provide an opportunity to reunite these individuals with their loved ones, an easy yet effective tool which we hope will make a big difference to our local community.