The hypnotherapist who helped Chris Kamara go public with his speech disorder has revealed how he treated the pundit and helped him get his "confidence back".

Daniel McDermid, 38, started treating the former Leeds United player and Sky Sports pundit at his Leeds based hypnotherapy clinic in 2022.

The therapist revealed 'Kammy' came to him looking for a "cure" for the speech condition apraxia after he was recommended by one of his clients.

Daniel has said it was he who encouraged Kamara to go public on his disorder which he was "desperate" to fix.

Daniel McDermid inside his practice, Leeds Hypnotherapy Clinic, where he treated Chris Kamara.

He said: "I told Chris that when you do it (go public) it'll be the first day that you live again properly. The world will still love you and nobody's going to judge you badly on this."

Daniel, from Meanwood, in Leeds, started his clinic called Leeds Hynotherapy Clinic at 23-years-old after receiving a degree in psychology and a diploma from the London College of Clinical Hypnosis.

The hypnotist told he had an interest in psychology after spending his teens and early twenties as a professional boxer.

In his 16 years as a therapist has helped tens of thousands of struggling individuals overcome issues ranging from anxiety and depression to phobias of bees, wasps and spiders.

TV presenter and former footballer Chris Kamara. Picture: BBC/PA Wire.

Chris Kamara came to Daniel as he struggled with his speech apraxia diagnosis, a motor disorder that slows down the ability to communicate.

Daniel said: "When he first came in he was in a desperate situation - he hadn't told anybody and he wanted a cure. I had to be ethical and tell him 'I can't cure your condition, but I can help you adapt to and accept it so you're not exacerbating it'."

Daniel's hypnotherapy sessions are three hours long and see him and his client go through "emotional coaching" to understand their issues.

He then sets them into a "meditative trance" state where he addresses the problem again this time with the person unconscious.

Daniel compared the process to learning how a magician does his tricks, he said: "What I'm doing is getting clients to understand the subconscious tricks their mind is playing and how it is responsible for their condition.

"Whatever the condition is they've fallen for it through a trick of the mind and I'm helping dismantle that so they can't fall for it anymore. Essentially I'm un-hypnotising them from what they've been conditioned to do."

It was while the two were having sessions that Kammy's condition became apparent to the wider public during a live appearance on Sky Sports, with many sharing their concern for the typically entertaining and bubbly character online.

It was at this time Daniel pushed Kammy to accept the condition and encouraged him to go public.

The outpouring of support for Chris was just what the hypnotist predicted and the two were then able to set about moving forward.

Daniel said: "I had to rebuild his confidence and I hope I achieved that with him to feel happy and secure. He's doing such incredible work now and I'm so proud of the man for taking the work that we discussed forward.

"He's now a pioneer for helping others with speech difficulties.”

The hypnotist said Chris was "one of the loveliest people" he has met adding he is "one of life's genuine souls."