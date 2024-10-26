‘How I lost eight stones in 18 months with the help of a group in Yorkshire’
Dale, from Wakefield, is a budding YouTuber at The Mine Kid.
At his largest, he weighed 36 stones but after 18 months, he now weighs 28 stones.
Dale, who has additional needs, struggled with his confidence and didn’t go out. Instead, Dale would eat to console himself.
Dale said: “When I'm stressed, I eat. I was too scared to go to groups but I saw one on Facebook and my sister encouraged me to go.”
The group is called CoActive Arts charity which works with adults with learning disabilities through dance, drama and art.
CoActive started 20 years ago to help people with learning disabilities through a range of creative activities. They are now based at The Ridings Shopping Centre in Wakefield.
Dale said: “I loved it. I made friends and I started to move more.
“The happier I was, the less I ate. I also watched food reviewers on youtube. I had focus at CoActive.”
Dale decided to reduce portion sizes, cut out bread and do more exercise.
“I kept going to CoActive and I enjoyed moving. It wasn't boring exercise, it was fun.”
Dale's weight started to drop off and he felt much better.
He said: “I ordered meal boxes so I was eating the right portions. I’ve also now joined other groups such as Stride Theatre and a bowling group.”
He’s now busy growing his own youtube channel The Mine Kid.
Dale added: “I’m happier, more confident and I'm now excited for people to watch my channel and see before. I’m not hiding away anymore, I feel better than ever.”
