How Yorkshire Sculpture Park is using world-class art to help health care charity

The Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) near Wakefield is working with UK charity Hospital Rooms on an ambitious three-year project, bringing world-class contemporary art into NHS mental health buildings across the country⁠.

⁠As part of the nationwide initiative, YSP’s Informal Learning Team is helping support Hospital Rooms to bring communities to the Park, supporting 15 renowned artists to transform spaces at Fieldhead Hospital in Wakefield and Kendray Hospital in Barnsley.

A core element of the project is a programme of workshops for patients and staff, with some of the workshops also taking place at YSP’s inspirational setting.

Hospital Rooms is using world-class art to help those with mental health issues

Simeon Barclay is one of the artists involved, who recently led a workshop in The Bothy at YSP.

As part of the day he got to see his own sculpture Pittu Pithu Pitoo for the first time since it was sited at YSP. This also served as inspiration for the creative work that followed.

Of the Fieldhead Hospital and Kendray Hospital project, a spokesman for Hospital Rooms said: “This project supports adults in locked and secure mental health services. Artists are collaborating with service users and staff to create meaningful, restorative environments that centre care, dignity and connection.

“Young people and staff will have the opportunity to participate in 50 workshops.

"These workshops will contribute to the creation of 15 site specific world-class artworks.”

From completing their first project in 2016, Hospital Rooms has since transformed 200 hospital rooms, conducted more than 500 creative workshops and worked with more than 4,100 patients across the country.

The spokesman said: “We are changemakers working towards a mental healthcare system where every single service user feels safe and secure.”

Hospital Rooms fosters major cultural partnerships with leading organisations, including The Hepworth Wakefield and Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that important sculptures by Yorkshire-born artist Henry Moore, which are currently on view at YSP will be taken to London for the artist’s largest outdoor exhibition to date.

Henry Moore: Monumental Nature (9 May-21 September 2026) will be across two Royal Botanic Gardens sites: Kew Gardens in London and Wakehurst in Sussex.

Installed in the Country Park, Large Two Forms (1966-69), Large Spindle Piece (1968, cast circa 1974) and Reclining Figure: Arch Leg (1969-70) are on loan to YSP from the Henry Moore Foundation.

YSP will welcome several new outdoor sculptures which will be installed at various sites across the Park. Three important sculptures by Henry Moore remain on view; Upright Motives No. 1 (Glenkiln Cross): No 2; No 7(1955-56), Three Piece Reclining Figure No.1 (1961-62), and Large Totem Head (1968).