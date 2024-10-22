‘HRT made my brain tumour grow back - now I'm raising cash to save my own life’

A woman whose brain tumour was misdiagnosed as panic attacks is raising funds for life-saving treatment not available on the NHS - after HRT treatment made it grow back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catherine Wilcockson, from Sheffield, has raised thousands of pounds for cancer charities over the years but says she's now being denied vital treatment due to lack of funding.

The 41-year-old was first diagnosed with a benign tumour back in 2019 after suffering bouts of daily seizures, which were dismissed as panic attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She underwent a nine-hour procedure where doctors managed to remove 80 per cent of the growth before having lengthy chemotherapy and radiotherapy sessions.

Catherine Wilcockson with staff at the Royal Hallmshire Hospital in Sheffield who treated her.

The remaining grade two astrocytoma then shrunk to just 5 per cent before she was given the all clear in June 2020.

But after experiencing headaches and pains in October 2022 which doctors initially ruled as a sinus infection, Catherine found her tumour had started growing.

She was told the cause of growth was likely down to the HRT (Hormone Replacement Therapy) she'd been placed on that had been feeding the tumour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The further blow came when tests revealed the tumour was resisting chemotherapy and continuing to grow so Catherine sought alternative treatments.

After discovering radiosurgery, she was shocked to see her application denied due to a lack of funding - despite raising thousands for Sheffield's Western Park Hospital just a few years ago.

Mother-of-three Catherine, a former hairdresser, now fears if she can't raise £20,000 for treatment costs privately, she might not survive long term.

She has been forced to sell her car to help fund her treatment while pals have also launched a GoFundMe online in a bid to raise more money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine said: "Before I started the HRT the tumour was gone, it just left me with me residuum that was reducing. I went and had my bloods done and I had high hormone levels. But since he put me on the HRT six months later it had fed it and grown. I went to see them after that scan and they put me on a tablet form of chemo.

"I had two scans and it was still rising in the residuum. They realised my tumour has a mutation which stops it from spreading, but it's resistant to chemo. They put me on back on PCV chemo. I had four rounds but in the last two rounds I came out in hives head to foot, so I had to spend a day in Western Park Hospital."

She spoke to her surgeon who advised that a further operation could result in serious consequences, including a stroke or bleed on the brain.

Catherine says she has been left feeling angry at the NHS and Western Park Hospital after receiving the devastating news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "The HRT, it feeds gliomas. Why would you put me on that? I went ballistic. Up until then the scans were showing it reducing. I've never refused any treatment. I've never denied any treatment. It's not good enough and I feel let down. I spoke to my surgeon saying they could go back in but there's a risk of a stroke or a bleed.

"Because I've had 30 rounds of chemo, the vessels in my brain are fragile. I said to them that I'd seen a treatment that could cure it. I mentioned about the gamma knife and seen they treat people on the NHS with radiosurgery. They turned it down because there's no funding apparently. What I don't get is that I've raised thousands for Brain Tumour Research and Western Park Hospital.

"It is a massive kick in the teeth. I just don't understand where this money is going. When people are raising this much money, where is the treatment? Where has the money gone raised by cancer patients.

"My nana died at 31, she had cervical cancer, and nothing has changed since. It's about £20,000 to pay for it. They expect an ill patient who's just come out of work and lost her license to pay for it, there's no help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Radiosurgery can cure low grade brain tumours. You have your head put into a brace. They put four pinholes to keep it in place. They target the area that has grown, and it's not with a knife. It chops it all up with a beam. It chops it up and stops the growth and makes it shrink.

"The low grades are like benign tumours, the higher grades are cancerous tumours. If it turns cancerous and it's resistant to chemo, I can't have anything else. It's nothing against my surgeon, they've been great."

Her friend Kelly Lindley set up a GoFundMe to try and raise the £20,000 needed for the private treatment and has since raised £5,000 in just a week.

Catherine added: "If it wasn't for Kelly, I don't know what I would have done. I'm only still young, they think I've had the tumour for 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My daughter is scared to death. I'm raising £20,000 to cover the costs but I've got to pay £350 just for the first consultant.

"I've had to sell my car, I can't use it for at least a year any way. The government need to cough more money up and treat people with the right treatments."