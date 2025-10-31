Huge rise in 12-hour A&E waits in Yorkshire amid 'corridor care crisis'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A first-hand account from a patient likened hospital corridor care to war films with “queues of stretchers and people suffering” in Age UK’s new report.

It also details other “heartbreaking” incidents of poor care, including patients hearing or seeing others dying as they waited for their own care.

The report details information about a woman dying from a heart attack after being left to wait; a patient who was “lost” after being put on a disused corridor and a man left hooked up to an IV drip in a chair for 20 hours, who soiled himself because he was unable to get to the toilet.

People told the charity about “puddles of urine” on the floor as immobile patients are unable to go to the toilet and patients being forced to use bedpans in corridors.

It also details the case of an elderly man who cared for his wife in hospital and stayed awake for 36 hours straight because he was so concerned about how she would be treated.

Patients have faced extremely long waits, with some waiting days in corridors before being admitted to a ward, the charity said.

It raised concerns that poor quality care “is now almost expected” in some A&E departments and warned the situation could “get worse” as the NHS heads into winter.

Age UK said that many patients are unwilling to go to A&E, even if they are in a life-threatening situation because of their past experiences.

It called on the Government to “urgently” tackle corridor care as it warned that older people are disproportionately affected.

Ministers should produce a plan to end long A&E waits and corridor care, with specific deadlines and milestones, it said.

It comes as figures show the huge rise in 12-hour plus waits across Yorkshire and the Humber over the last six years.

Figures compiled by the Liberal Democrats found that across the North East and Yorkshire commissioning area there was only one 12-hour plus wait in A&E in July 2019, before the pandemic.

However, in the same month this year, that figure hit 2,159.

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust was the worst affected, with more than one in 10 emergency patients waiting more than 12 hours.

While in Hull, York and Scarborough, 6 per cent of patients had to wait that time.

Liberal Democrat health and social care spokesperson Helen Morgan said: “The NHS is now entering a state of perma-crisis.

“What was once a winter crisis has become a year-round disaster, with the health service buckling under pressure all year round.

“Every day people are put at risk by long, deadly waits with families watching helplessly as loved ones are left in agony on trolleys in A&E corridors.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We inherited an emergency care system on its knees, but under this government A&E waits continue to improve despite an overall increase in demand, ensuring patients are being seen sooner.