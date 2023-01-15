A Yorkshire hospital has performed worst on A&E waiting times in England, the latest NHS figures show.

NHS data shows 39.6 per cent of those who attended Hull A&Es in December were seen in four hours or less, compared to a national average of 65 per cent.

The NHS Hull University Teaching Hospitals Trust (HUTH), which runs local hospitals, has been contacted for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures show a total of 10,318 people attended A&E in Hull in December.

NHS data shows 39.6 per cent of those who attended Hull A&Es in December were seen in four hours or less, compared to a national average of 65 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While 4,091 were seen in four hours or less, the NHS’s target for waiting times, 6,227 had to wait longer.

Data for emergency admissions showed 1,610 of a total of 5,404 waited longer than four hours from the decision to admit them to them being admitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out of those, 631 people waited longer than 12 hours.

December’s figure on the proportion of those seen within four hours was down from 41.8 per cent the previous month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out of a total of 10,100 patients, 4,220 were seen within four hours compared to the 5,880 who had to wait longer than that.

A total of 1,388 out of the 5,184 emergency admissions had waits for four hours or more, with 509 waiting 12 hours or longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December 2021 more than half of those who attended A&E, 53 per cent, were seen within the four-hour target time, 4,665 out of the 8,799 total.

Two of the 3,852 emergency admissions that month had to wait 12 hours or more, with 1,388 waiting four hours or longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad