Hull Royal Infirmary: Plans for new four-storey building at hospital

A new four-storey building could be constructed at Hull Royal Infirmary. The proposed block would include a discharge lounge and well-being suite.

The planning application, which has been submitted to Hull City Council on behalf of the Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, seeks permission for a new four-storey office and theatre recovery block. The new facility would be built next to the Women’s and Children’s Hospital, in Lansdowne Street.

Planning documents explain that the Trust contacted Hull City Council to discuss the proposals and to seek pre-application advice. It is said that the scheme was “generally well accepted by the council”.

Across the four storeys, the building would house a number of facilities. These are as follows:

How the proposed new building at the Hull Royal Infirmary could look. Taken from planning documents on HCC planning portal

Discharge lounge

Mixture of open plan and cellular office type accommodation with some meeting rooms and break out space

A well-being suite

A rooftop plant room.

It is explained that the proposed building would be near the Grade-II listed statue of Dr John Alderson. Planning policies state that plans must not cause harm to the significance of such a structure.

Planning documents for the application argue that the proposals do not do so. It is said: “The physical relationship between the statue and Hull Royal Infirmary is also evidently clear, as was Dr Alderson’s connection to the Infirmary in his lifetime, since the statue was moved with the relocation of the Infirmary. Therefore it is important that the statue remains in its place alongside the Infirmary building, and that any development to the site shows the statue as a key consideration.

“It is considered that the new build which faces Anlaby Road, will in fact create a more important sense of place, and provide a more pleasant surrounding to the frontage of the Royal Infirmary. This enhancement of the surrounding area will create an improved environment for the monument, thus it will not only retain its significance but improve it.”

The NHS Humber Health Partnership recently announced plans to alter the cladding on the main building at the hospital. Work is set to be undertaken to ensure the building complies with new fire safety regulations that came into force following Grenfell Tower disaster.

Explaining the planned alterations, a spokesperson for NHS Humber Health Partnership said: “During a comprehensive survey of Hull Royal Infirmary’s tower block exterior this summer, it came to light that materials used in the refurbishment of the building in 2013/14, which received building control approval at the time of installation, no longer comply with current regulations. As patient safety is a top priority for us, we proactively consulted Humberside Fire and Rescue Service for advice.”

“Following discussions with the service, we are now planning to start work in the New Year on removing and replacing some of the material used in the original construction, to ensure we meet the latest standards. We expect the work to last around 20 months and, while members of the public will see work taking place on the outside of the hospital, there will be minimal disruption for users of the building.”