Hundreds waiting for organ transplants in Yorkshire

Nearly 500 people across Yorkshire are waiting for transplants, the latest figures show, as donation rates fall by nearly a fifth across the region.

Official NHS figures, revealed in the Organ Donation and Transplantation annual report in July, show 106 people gave the gift of life by donating their organs after death.

But despite a record number of donors nationwide, this was a fall of 18 per cent for Yorkshire compared to 130 donors in the 12 months prior.

From spring next year, the law around organ and tissue donation in England is changing, from an 'opt in' model to one where people instead must 'opt out'.

All adults in England will be considered as having agreed to donate their own organs when they die, unless they record a decision not to or are in one of the excluded groups.

And one of its key campaigns, the NHS Blood and Transplant service has said, is encouraging people to share their views with their families.

“With the law around organ donation changing in England from next spring, we urge everyone to find out about the choices available to them, make their decision and share it with their family," a spokesman said.

“It’s your choice whether or not you want to donate your organs. If you would like to help others after your death tell your family you want to be an organ donor and join the NHS Organ Donor Register.”

Dozens have died in Yorkshire while waiting for transplant

Nationally, there was a record number of organ donors last year, with 1,600 people saving lives through deceased organ donation.

But the report from NHS Blood and Transplant also showed that fewer people died in circumstances where they were able to donate their organs – 225 fewer than in 2017/18.

Over the last five years, 146 people across Yorkshire died before they received the organ they desperately needed.

In West Yorkshire, 82 people died before getting a lifesaving organ. North Yorkshire saw 54 deaths, South Yorkshire 45 and East Yorkshire 10.

Now, figures released to The Yorkshire Post by the NHS show there are 479 people still awaiting transplant in the region.

This includes 242 in West Yorkshire, 112 in South Yorkshire, 107 in North Yorkshire, and 30 in the East Riding.