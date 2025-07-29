'I have ME: Here’s what I wish people knew about living with it'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The now 54-year-old, who lives near Sheffield in South Yorkshire, first started displaying signs of the condition 11 years ago, when she was recovering from a viral infection.

Now, she’s sharing her experience of living with ME, also known as chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), after the Government announced a plan to improve care to address the hundreds of thousands of people with the condition who often fall through the cracks.

ME/CFS is a long-term condition that can affect different parts of the body, causing symptoms such as extreme tiredness and problems with thinking, concentration and memory, according to the NHS website. Its cause is unknown.

Tracy Meggitt has ME and has spoken about her experience of living with the condition. Photo: Tracy Meggitt/PA.

The fatigue in ME/CFS is not adequately resolved by rest. “The best way to accurately describe it is that my body and its cells are just not producing enough energy to actually do an action in the first place,” Tracy says. The symptoms are at their most intense during what she refers to as a ‘crash’.

“To me, a crash is when my body shuts down. It feels like a coma, where I feel paralysed, but I also I have no awareness of what’s going on,” describes Tracy. “It’s like the lights just go off. I start to come around after an hour or so and start to become aware, and then eventually I’m able to move my eyes and then move the ends of my fingers and toes and gradually be able to move bits of parts of my body. The regularity of the crashes depend on what I’ve had to do and they vary in how long they last.”

Tracy says she first began to notice symptoms after a viral infection in August 2014. “I was still really low in energy and was getting cold symptoms quite regularly afterwards for a few months,” she recalls. “I was a really, really active person and I couldn’t achieve the level of activity that I was used to.”

After months of gradual energy decline and increasing symptoms, Tracy addressed her concerns with her GP in January 2015. “They said that it sounded like post-viral fatigue syndrome and said it would either just ease off eventually, or it could develop into ME,” says Tracy. “I had heard of ME but I didn’t know anything about it. I had to Google what it was.”

The UK Government has announced a plan to improve care for people with myalgic encephalomyelitis. Photo: Alamy/PA.

Tracy was officially diagnosed in January 2018, but had already taken medical redundancy from her biomedical research associate role at the University of Sheffield at that point, as her symptoms had progressed from mild to severe. “I was finding that I would be fine on a Monday and on Tuesday morning, but by Tuesday afternoon I would start getting cold symptoms,” shares Tracy. “I was constantly blowing my nose, sneezing, and was feeling really lethargic.”

Then she caught an infection and after returning to work after a two-month sick leave period, she was unable to manage even half of her former workload. “I would go in on a Monday, do a few hours, and be utterly shattered by the time I got home, and then I would feel worse the next day, so that’s why I had to finish that job which I loved,” says Tracy. “It’s such a complex illness to understand.”

The Department of Health and Social Care has acknowledged that many people with the condition currently struggle to access appropriate tailored care and says that the new plan involves providing NHS staff with new training and investing in research. While many welcome this move, the condition remains poorly understood.

“Eating, speaking, using your brain, digesting food all consumes energy,” Tracy says. “I wish people realised that the amount of energy it might take them to run a mile, could be the same amount of energy it takes me to digest a meal.”

She wants to emphasis that ME is not depression. “It’s not like depression at all. I have tons of enthusiasm, which is probably a hindrance because I often end up pushing myself beyond my capability because I am enthusiastic and about everything,” reflects Tracy. “I think ME patients try very hard to do everything possible and to please other people but if someone with ME says they can’t do something, they really can’t do it.”