'I joined a singing group for the first time in my 60s – here are the benefits to my health and wellbeing'

“I found out about Musical Connections five or six years ago and it was actually my friend Elaine who put me on to it,” shares the 74-year-old. “I’d been diagnosed with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and cancer of the lung and she knew I was poorly, so it was something to get me out the house. It was my first time ever joining a singing group.”

Musical Connections is a registered charity based in York which runs participatory music sessions and projects for older, isolated and vulnerable people in care and community settings across the city. Since joining the programme, Linda’s confidence has soared. Not only has she discovered her singing voice, but she’s also embraced busking, ribbon dancing, and regularly surprises her fellow group members by showing up in an array of playful costumes.

“Last summer we went busking in town and I bought a Minion costume, so I turned up in that. Then at Christmas, I turned up in an elf outfit and at Easter I got myself a rabbit outfit,” chuckles Linda. “They just don’t know what to expect.”

This is a photo of Linda singing with friends at a Musical Connections session. Photo: Musical Connections/PA.

Linda speaks of building new friendships, but it is not the only benefit she has discovered. Singing is often cited as an effective method for improving lung capacity and breath control as it engages the diaphragm and intercostal muscles which are crucial for breathing. “My lungs were in poor condition, but since joining the singing group and exercising the lungs, my breathing has got a lot better,” says Linda. “All the singing exercises we do, that you wouldn’t do just sat at home on your own, have definitely worked wonders on the lungs.”

“Groups like this are particularly good for older people because if they’re lonely, or things are not so good with their health, it just takes their mind off it and provides a bit of respite for a couple of hours,” continues Linda. Many members of her group – which includes people in their 70s, 80s, and even 90s – have experienced the loss of a partner, so these sessions provide a valuable source of companionship and help ease feelings of loneliness.

“I think the singing groups help them feel that little bit of connection and provides somebody to talk to outside their family,” reflects Linda. “There’s one gentleman who’s in his 90s who is a widower and he goes to lots of the groups and thoroughly enjoys it.”

The biggest change Linda has seen in herself since joining the singing group has been with her confidence. “I am a confident person but when I meet new people I can be a bit shy,” she says. “But this group really brings it out of you, because they just make you so welcome. Music just makes everyone really happy. “I have become so much more confident with singing out loud. When you first start, you sort of mumble and think oh no I sound awful, but then you just get the confidence and think it doesn’t matter what I sound like, I’m enjoying myself.”

Linda Howard wearing a minion costume at a Musical Connections busking event. Picture: Musical Connections/PA.

“You definitely have got to have your brain in action during the sessions,” adds Linda. “It’s not just a case of going in and singing off a sheet and doing your own thing. You have to concentrate and learn to watch Abby, the project manager at Musical Connections, and read where and when you’re coming in.”

Memories associated with particular pieces of music can provoke nostalgia, which can help bring people together. “We sing all types of music – everything from Oasis to Lion King – and sometimes people will say oh gosh, do you remember that? That is from 1946,” says Linda. “Abby will always ask for suggestions and last term we did Catch a Falling Star by Perry Como, which is a very old one. Catch a Falling Star was particularly nostalgic for me because I had lost my dad and that was one of the songs he used to sing when I was little. When you get a song like that, it just brings back your memories.”