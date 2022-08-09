High Speed Training, in Ilkley, shared a 50-second video asking the audience three key questions.

The video from has now been seen by more than 1.1million people.

Thousands of people took to the comments to share their results.

Richard Anderson, Head of Learning and Development at High Speed Training comments: “We’ve started creating these videos to educate people on serious food hygiene issues, in a fun, digestible way.

“Our food hygiene training team have tonnes of knowledge that is shared in our online courses, but it’s great that we’re able to share these small helpful tips with anyone and everyone on social media.”

How many questions can YOU guess correctly? (Answers at the bottom of the page)

Green chopping board is used for…

Bread

Dairy

Fruits/veggies

Bakery

The correct temperature range for frozen food is…

-12 to -16 °C

-10 to -18 °C

-22 to -26 °C

-18 to -22 °C

After a foodborne illness you can return to work if you’ve been symptom free for…

48 hours

36 hours

12 hours

24 hours

Fancy putting your food hygiene knowledge to the test? The online training provider’s TikTok channel is packed with quizzes and helpful guides to make sure you’re storing and cooking food safely.

For more information and for helpful tips and advice on food hygiene, visit the website.

Quiz answers:

Question 1 - answer: (c, fruits/veggies)

Question 2 - answer: (d, -18 - 22 °C)