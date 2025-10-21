'I'm running out of time but I'm not giving up' - fundraiser launched to help Sheffield man with Crohn's disease

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When he was only 13, Zehn Sarwar, from Handsworth, Sheffield, was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, a condition that causes inflammation in the bowels leading to severe, debilitating pain and which in some cases can be life-threatening.

The diagnosis came after a number of hospital visits, as doctors attempted to figure out what was causing the teen’s constant discomfort.

While it may have been a relief to finally have answers, this revelation led to a number of operations and hospital visits that ended up consuming Zehn’s teenage years.

Zehn Sarwar

By the time he was heading to college, he had his first colostomy bag and subsequently spent the following two years in hospital without a single day of home leave.

He’s been in and out of hospital ever since — never getting a real chance to live the carefree life many people his age enjoy.

“Having a colostomy [bag] when I was younger was quite hard and debilitating,” Zehn said. “It caused a lot of depression issues and all sorts. It was quite hard to adjust around that as well as just living with Crohn’s.

“When I was young I had lots of self confidence issues, with things like going to the bathroom frequently or how my stomach made noises - I was worried what the other kids at school thought.

Zehn Sarwar in hospital

“Crohn’s has no cure, It’s more about managing the symptoms. My particular case is very aggressive - it’s more dangerous than the average.”

Throughout this difficult time, Zehn has relied on his family, who he says have been “very supportive”. But tragically his dad passed away in 2020, leaving his mother and two siblings in charge of his care.

Following complications during a surgery in 2022, Zehn’s life once again was overturned. His nutrients are now being supplied entirely through daily IV fluids, and he has to take more than 15 medications a day.

This still hasn’t left him stable, and while the family say that the NHS has “done what it can”, they say they are running out of options.

And due to Zehn’s reliance on what is referred to as a Hickman line - a tube through a vein in his chest that provide nutrients - his time is beginning to run out.

“The line only lasts for a few years before it gets changed,” Zehn said. “That means eventually I’m going to run out of usable veins. I won’t be able to have the fluids, and I won’t have a way to have the medication.”

Zehn has had appointments in Oxford analysing the possibility of a full stomach and intestine transplant, a surgery that is split across a number of years and is only performed in one place in the country.

In the meantime, the family are asking for support to fund private appointments with specialist gastrologists. A fundraiser has been set up with a £2,000 target, with the family saying that “no donation is too small”.

The family says the money will go towards specialist private gastroenterologists and surgeons, advanced diagnostic testing, nutritional therapy and medication reviews and ongoing private care and support to reduce hospitalisation for Zehn.

His sister, Zehnab, wrote: “I'm reaching out with a heavy heart and hopeful spirit…Our lives have been consumed by hospital stays, emergency surgeries, and complications that no young person should ever have to endure.

“Despite trying nearly every Crohn’s medication available and pushing through unimaginable pain, [Zehn] is still not stable. The NHS has done what it can — but we are now out of options.

“It’s just me, my mum, and my brother now - we lost our dad in 2020, and life hasn’t been the same since.

"My mum has been a tireless carer and advocate for my brother while managing everything alone. We’re physically and emotionally exhausted, but we’re not giving up.

“We’re turning to private care because we believe he deserves a chance. A chance to feel well, to have a normal day, to eat without fear, to enjoy life outside of hospital walls.

"He is still so young, and has missed out on so much. We’re desperate to give him that chance before it’s too late.”