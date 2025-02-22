Independent councillors in Bradford back calls for hospital trust's chair to resign

Independent councillors in Bradford have backed calls for the resignation of the city's hospital trust chair following claims from an MP that its leadership has "gone rogue".

Bradford West MP Naz Shah wrote to the Health Secretary and head of NHS England last week, outlining allegations about the running of Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (BTHFT) which she has since published in full on X to her 65,000 followers.

Now councillors from the Bradford Independent Group (BIG) have called for trust chair Sarah Jones to stand down along with chief executive Mel Pickup.

In the statement, the nine councillors outline "serious concerns" around the trust's governance and leadership, and accuse Ms Jones of "suppressing scrutiny". This follows a meeting between governors last month which is alleged to have descended into chaos after councillors, along with MP Naz Shah, were prevented from speaking.

Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. SWNS

Their intention, according to reports, had been to raise concerns about alleged racism and governance and safety issues at the trust - including the death of two babies in neonatal intensive care. The babies died in November 2021 after contracting Klebsiella pneumoniae and, according to reports in Health Service Journal (HSJ), an internal investigation found the outbreak could have been prevented.

Last summer, NHS England took enforcement action against the trust after concerns were raised by former chair Max Mclean. The ex-police detective claims he was forced out after raising concerns following the baby deaths, as well as issues around staff wellbeing.

NHS England said that since his resignation “there has been a subsequent deterioration in relationships between members of the board, including in relation to culture and behaviour, made by some members against others [which]... give rise to significant concerns as to how the board is operating”. It also warned the trust was on course to record a £14m financial deficit this year.

Mr Mclean, who resigned in October 2023, is now pursuing a whistleblowing claim.

Now, in a statement from independent councillors in Bradford, they have said the "failure" of BTHFT's leadership to address various concerns is "wholly unacceptable".

"Urgent action is required from NHS England to restore public trust, ensure accountability, and uphold the integrity of the trust’s governance," they said.

The group calls on Government and NHS England to take "immediate and decisive" steps to restore public confidence.

"Bradford deserves NHS leadership that prioritises patient safety, transparency, and equality—not one that covers up failures and silences critics."

A spokesperson for the hospital trust said it could not comment as matters were ongoing. NHS England, meanwhile, confirmed the trust is still subject to regulatory action following concerns last year about governance and finance.