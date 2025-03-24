Inside the rodent-infested Yorkshire town centre bars forced to close

Two Huddersfield bars were forced to close after a “serious mouse infestation” was found by Kirklees’ Environmental Health.

Bar Maroc and Small Seeds Bar, both of 120 New Street in Huddersfield and owned by Stephen Houghton, were forced to shut down after being inspected in November 2023 and January 2024 respectively. The latter has since re-opened under new ownership.

The council’s Environmental Health Service first visited Bar Maroc in response to a complaint about pest activity and unsafe practices at the premises. A widespread mouse infestation was discovered across the two floors of Bar Maroc and food was being prepared on surfaces that were contaminated with mouse droppings.

Considered to be an imminent risk to health, Bar Maroc was ordered to close with a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice.

Clutter in Small Seeds which made it difficult to inspect for pest activity.

The following day, officers visited the premises to find the legal closure notice hidden from view, preventing customers from knowing the health risks posed by the premises. Officers also discovered a second business at the address, Small Seeds. This bar also fell below standards and was closed.

Mr Houghton, 49, of New Street, Huddersfield, was found guilty of food hygiene offences at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on March 7, 2025. He was ordered to pay a total of £4,208.62 which includes a fine of £770, a surcharge of £308 and contribution to costs of £3130.

Councillor Munir Ahmed, Cabinet Member for Environment and Highways, said: “Firstly, let us recognise the council’s diligent Environmental Health Officers, who work hard to make sure people’s surroundings are safe, healthy and hygienic. It is not acceptable for food and drink providers in our district to ignore very basic health and safety and put their customers at risk.

“Mr Houghton had been given clear orders and ignored them despite the danger it posed to his customers. I’m pleased to see that Mr Houghton has since worked with the council to remedy the issues, which has led to the business reopening.

Droppings on the bar at Small Seeds

“If you are a business owner, I encourage you to reach out to the council’s Food Safety Team to see how they can support you, and get involved in their Steps to Success course if you haven’t already.”