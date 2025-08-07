‘It’s not just clumsiness - we need better support and understanding for children with dyspraxia'

When Sarah Pyne joined a conference on Developmental Coordination Disorder (DCD) last month, she found herself in tears.

Speakers at the national event, hosted by York St John University, so perfectly captured the neurodevelopmental condition that her daughter was diagnosed with two years ago - one that so often is misunderstood.

"I cried because it was like ‘yes, this is what’s going on’,” Sarah says. “The mental things, the forgetting things, the sequencing. If only people understood it was more than just clumsiness and being uncoordinated.”

DCD, also known as dyspraxia, has a range of characteristics including difficulties with jumping, running, catching or kicking a ball, using stairs, getting dressed and keeping still. It affects the ability to carry out co-ordinated movements, a complex process involving many different nerves and parts of the brain.

Dr Charikleia Sinani. Photo: York St John University

"It affects her ability not just too physically do things but also to sequence tasks,” Sarah says of her ten-year-old daughter Stella.

“Getting ready in the morning is such a simple thing but you’ve got to be coordinated to do up buttons, get your arm in your sleeve and you’ve got to think first I need to do this, then that, then that and she finds that very difficult.”

Sarah, who lives in Norwich, joined the DCD conference online, an event focused on bridging the gap between research and lived experience of the condition. It followed the release of a new study, which revealed shortcomings in the recognition, diagnosis and support for young people with dyspraxia.

The Impact of Developmental Coordination Disorder in the UK research was led by York St John University and Oxford Brookes University working with partners including York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Based on insights from over 240 parents across the country, the findings painted a stark picture of long waits for diagnosis, inconsistent or unavailable therapy, and challenges at school, home, and in daily life.

York St John said families described “high emotional stress, limited public understanding, and a lack of coordinated care”.

Lead author Dr Charikleia Sinani, Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy at York St John University, says: “DCD isn’t just about ‘clumsiness’.

"It affects a child’s confidence, mental health, ability to participate, and long-term wellbeing, yet we see most families feel isolated and unsupported.

"This report is a wake-up call to include DCD in the neurodiversity conversation as a serious and common neurodevelopmental condition.