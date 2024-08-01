A leading junior doctor has urged fellow medics to accept the current pay offer before striking again in a year’s time, leaked WhatsApp messages have shown.

Dr Robert Laurenson, one of the co-chairs of the British Medical Association’s Junior Doctors Committee, revealed that the current strike strategy was based around putting pressure on the government ahead of a general election.

In a WhatsApp message, which circulated on X/Twitter, he said: “The last two years strategy was based on a general election (sic) and trying to extract a deal from a desperate chaotic government in decline.”

The BMA has led 11 strikes over almost two years, which have caused more than a million appointments and operations to be cancelled.

Co-chairs of the British Medical Association's junior doctors' committee, Dr Vivek Trivedi (left) and Dr Rob Laurenson. Credit: James Manning/PA Wire

Union officials say their pay has been cut by more than a quarter over the last 15 years and called for a 35% increase.

The new Labour Government has put forward a pay offer for junior doctors in England which is worth 22.3 per cent on average over two years.

The BMA has backed the offer and it will go to its members for a vote.

In the leaked WhatsApp, Dr Laurenson said he would vote in favour of the pay settlement as “the power dynamic has swung too far towards them [Labour’s government] for us to successfully achieve anything via strikes right now.”

But he revealed even if the pay offer is accepted, he would push for further strikes in 12 months time.

He wrote: “I would consider striking with a low threshold for 2025/26 when Labour’s honeymoon period ends and they make some sort of mistake that leaves them politically vulnerable.”

He added: “Strike action HAS worked. The BMA IS strong. And strike action WILL work again in the future.”

After the WhatsApp message was leaked, Dr Laurenson said: “I told [Health Secretary] Wes Streeting as much in the room to his face.