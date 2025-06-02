Labour need to fix the dental crisis for moral reasons as well as political ones

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Certainly, judging on its actions, the Government does not appear to view it that way.

There are more than seven million people on the overall health service’s waiting list, while in some parts of the country maternity centres are being closed for safety reasons.

At the same time, Health Secretary Wes Streeting is undertaking a huge reorganisation of the health service, by abolishing NHS England and bringing commissioning powers back into his department.

Headcounts at the Department for Health and Social Care and integrated care boards (ICBs) are being cut in half.

So it doesn’t necessarily feel like an ideal environment for the huge overhaul that is required for NHS dentistry.

Sian Balsom, manager of Healthwatch York, told me that she’s “worried about the disruption and how dentistry is commissioned”.

It’s clear a huge overhaul of the system is required, and at least the Government appears to understand this.

Stories of Ukrainians returning to their war-torn home country for dental treatment and people pulling out four of their teeth are shocking, but sadly not surprising.

Cases of throat cancer are being missed because people cannot afford to go to the dentist.

While some children have never attended a dentist in their life.

Astonishingly, a recent Public Accounts Committee report found that interventions by the previous Conservative administration had actually made NHS dental provision worse.

So Sir Keir Starmer needs to get this right, for political reasons as well as moral ones.

Ahead of the election last July, NHS dentistry was one of the most common complaints voters told me on the doorstep. Just like potholes, it feeds into this idea that nothing in the country works and everything is broken.

If he wants to stay in power, Sir Keir needs to change this perception.

Dentistry is in crisis in Yorkshire

We saw at the local elections what happens when people are angry and impatient for change.

Reform UK won a swathe of councils and mayoralties across the country.

As South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “My message to the Government on the back of the results, not just in Doncaster but across the country, is get on with delivery.”

And NHS dentistry fits into that. The Government has announced 80,000 more urgent NHS appointments in Yorkshire.

However it doesn’t appear to be filtering through from the testimonies of Healthwatch staff across Yorkshire.

Rural and coastal communities are still cut off, and even in affluent cities like York people are going abroad to get treatment.