'Last year I was diagnosed with incurable cancer, now I'm running the Everest Marathon'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s given me motivation throughout my treatment,” says the Associate Professor in Exercise and Health Psychology at the University of Leeds. “It’s something that’s very life-affirming to me is going back to the mountains – very much being able to prove to myself that I can still live fully even with the diagnosis of incurable cancer.”

Last March, after dedicating much of her career to researching how exercise can be used in cancer treatment, Dr Burke suddenly found herself “on the other side” as a patient. At 48-years-old, and “at the peak of my fitness”, she was told she had breast cancer. Just weeks later, a scan showed it had spread to her liver and the cancer was deemed incurable. “It was a life-altering moment where I could feel things dramatically change,” reflects Dr Burke. “The foundations on which my life was built were starting to look a bit shaky.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her treatment journey has been complex – more than four months of chemotherapy, a double mastectomy, surgery on her liver, and radiotherapy, all delivered at Airedale and St James’s hospitals. Then, earlier this year, she underwent an oophorectomy to remove her ovaries after finding out she was at an increased risk of developing certain cancers because of a change to her BRCA2 gene. “It’s been really intense,” she says. “Your life suddenly becomes hospital appointments, blood tests, treatments…It is all consuming.”

Dr Shaunna Burke says being in the mountains 'feeds my soul'.

Throughout it all, Dr Burke, who is now on a maintenance treatment, has remained focused on the Everest Marathon, an annual event held on May 29 each year to celebrate the first historic ascent of the mountain in 1953. She signed up to take part in last year’s event – “being in the mountains feeds my soul,” she says – but deferred her entry when her life was “put on hold”. Her liver surgeon encouraged her to keep planning and looking ahead to the challenge. “It gave me something to hold on to,” Dr Burke says.

The 49-year-old, who is originally from Canada and now lives near Ilkley, carried out her PHD research on Mount Everest in 2005, exploring how climbers overcome obstacles, deal with uncertainty and manage fear. Reaching the summit, she realised what she’d found could be applied to people facing adversity in many different contexts and that led her 17 years ago, to begin research in the area of cancer.

Her early work was with breast cancer survivors on Mount Kilimanjaro, looking at how setting a meaningful and challenging goal had helped contribute to their recovery. The majority of her research since has looked at prehabilitation and rehabilitation strategies designed to support patients before, during and after cancer treatment. Supported by funders including Macmillan, Yorkshire Cancer Research and Cancer Research UK, this has involved exploring the potential benefits of personalised lifestyle and exercise plans and has shown that people should keep as active as possible before and during treatment to aid recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon after her diagnosis, Dr Burke designed her own plan, which involved running to and from her chemotherapy and radiotherapy appointments. "Staying active helped me to tolerate my treatment,” she says. “I experienced few side effects, and it also helped me psychologically. The endorphin release gave me a much-needed boost and being in nature reminded me of life beyond the hospital walls. Although it felt surreal to be applying learnings from my research to my own life, it gave me proof that I could still be fit and strong.”

Dr Burke running to a radiotherapy appointment.

Dr Burke says her diagnosis has given her a much deeper understanding of what participants in her research have lived through. It has also helped shape her thinking around future research – she’d now like to explore prehabilitation in the context of patients with prolonged and multiple treatments, as she has had.

For this week though, her focus is on her first-ever marathon and raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, after benefitting from one of the charity’s specialist nurses. With the marathon, and a climb of Lobuche Peak, she had hoped to raise more than £10,000 and has already beaten that target.