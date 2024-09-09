Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The start to motherhood for Rebecca Hitchen was a period of stress and confusion. Four days after she had given birth, her daughter Lucia received a suspected diagnosis that marked the start of years of hospital visits and talk of imminent surgery.

That diagnosis was Goldenhar Syndrome, an umbrella term for a rare range of soft tissue and bone irregularities affecting the face, vertebrae and other body parts. Twelve years on, Rebecca, a psychology researcher at Leeds Beckett University, has created a guide designed to support and reassure families after they are given a diagnosis of the syndrome.

She was motivated to do so after her experience in the early stages of being a first-time mother – and a lack of information and support being made available to her. “My pregnancy was healthy and straight-forward, with positive scans and appointments,” recalls Rebecca, a research assistant in the university’s School of Humanities and Social Sciences. “However, shortly after giving birth to Lucia, a paediatrician discovered a cleft lip, skin tags and a misaligned ear.

Rebecca Hitchen with her daughter Lucia, who has Goldenhar Syndrome

"He said cleft lips and skin tags were fairly common - but they would keep us in hospital to do some tests on the off-chance she had the rare condition, Goldenhar Syndrome. After four days of tests, we were shocked to discover partial hearing loss and a range of differences in Lucia’s body and were given a suspected diagnosis of Goldenhar Syndrome.

“As you can imagine, this became a very confusing and stressful start to motherhood with lots of visits from health professionals, visits to hospitals and talk of imminent surgery. My head was filled with questions about this unexplained medical conundrum.

“After a few months of getting over the ‘shell shock’, I started the journey of acceptance. However, the ruminating about what had happened, and why, never stopped because I didn't have an explanation. Medical professionals were confused by the condition...The internet was also full of hundreds of conflicting suggestions of causation which played on my mind.”

The diagnosis, coupled with a traumatic birthing experience, had a huge impact on her mental health. “It also motivated me to want to improve healthcare and help parents with information and support.”

Lucia Skye Hitchen-Wade was diagnosed with Goldenhar Syndrome shortly after birth.

In 2015, Rebecca found the Goldenhar UK charity, and attended one of their annual family weekends. Through the support of the charity, she was able to meet people who understood her feelings.

This led Rebecca to study for an MSc in Psychology at Leeds Beckett, where she began researching Goldenhar Syndrome, with the support of her dissertation supervisor, Dr Trish Holch, Reader in Applied Health Psychology.

Rebecca says: “Trish really empathised with me and could understand how the uncertainty of this condition and lack of clear information surrounding it made it so difficult to deal with. We both wondered how other parents felt and how they coped. There didn't appear to be any research into how Goldenhar parents felt – so I interviewed parents from the Goldenhar UK group as the basis of my research.”

Following Rebecca’s Masters’ degree, Dr Holch and Professor Georgina Jones were awarded funding from the Sir Halley Stuart Trust to continue the research. The ALIGN (Quality of Life in Goldenhar Syndrome) study involved interviewing adults and teenagers with Goldenhar and parents who have a child with the syndrome, about their experiences.

As part of the study, and with the support of Dr Holch, Professor Jones and Goldenhar UK, Rebecca has now created a guide for families, written from a parent’s perspective. Rebecca says: “We are very passionate about our guide because of my first-hand experience. We have spent a long time researching Goldenhar and we really want to share our knowledge and research to improve the start of a new Goldenhar parent's journey in life.

"We want to help iron out confusion, reassure families that they are not to blame - and show families that they will be able to live normal, healthy and happy lives with a few adaptions.”

The chair of Goldenhar UK, Suzanne Pitchford, says the guide will be an asset to the charity, showing Goldenhar in one document, “from what it can entail to the fact that anyone with Goldenhar is able to live life to the full.”

Shelley Hull, Patron of the charity agrees. “Families finding out for the first time that their child has Goldenhar can be a worrying time - and having a guide to support them, I am confident, will bring hope and reassurance to know they are not alone.”

The guide is being distributed across the UK to hospitals and medical departments that deal with Goldenhar. It is also being shared with education departments. The Leeds Beckett team also hope the ALIGN study questionnaires can be used to improve the quality of care delivered across health services supporting children with Goldenhar.

“We hope this Goldenhar Syndrome guide helps new families and medical professionals understand more about the condition and raises awareness amongst the general public,” says Rebecca, who welcomed another baby girl earlier this year. “Myself, my partner James and all of the family are incredibly proud of Lucia.

"She has had so many medical obstacles to overcome – over the school summer holidays she has had a bone-anchored hearing aid implant operation, a dental procedure and numerous appointments – it is not easy, but she just gets on with life, she is happy and doing really well.”