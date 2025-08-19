Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, many of the inspirational entries have been published in a report containing more details on the award winner and three runners-up, as well as the work of 10 other short-listed applicants.

Tracey Martin, a health play specialist at Leeds Children’s Hospital, was chosen as the winner for her work tackling hospital-based anxiety in children. Another initiative at the hospital, a specialist diabetes service for under 7s, was one of the runners-up.

Tracey was selected for designing and creating a VIP PASS (Very Important Plan Procedural Anxiety Support Scheme) for children and young people with severe and complex procedural anxiety to help staff understand that they may need adjustments to help them cooperate with treatments such as blood tests and injections.

Winner Tracey Martin, with young patient Scarlett Shepherd wearing her transformative VIP pass.

She had been writing personalised plans for anxious young patients which parents or carers could show to staff with varying levels of success, so she came up with the idea of a ‘pass’ which was rolled out last year.

Tracey, who is based in the Paediatric Psychology Department, was delighted to be selected as the winner.

She said: “Patients who have play sessions with a health play specialist or psychologist often make excellent progress, but it only takes one negative procedural experience to undo all the patient’s trust and ability to cooperate in the future.

“Patients are more likely to cooperate when they feel safe, listened to and understood. With the VIP Pass patients have the reassurance that their needs will be incorporated into their care and many have been able to have essential treatments which they had been refusing.

Runner-Up the Dinky-betes team with clinic patient Erin and her parents who has benefited from their play-based approach to treatment.

“It reduces unsuccessful attempts of procedures, but most importantly it reduces the risk of potential further trauma for a chronically ill patient.”

The pass can be worn on a lanyard and has a QR code which can be scanned by health staff.

It gives them instant information about how the personalised plans work so when they read the paper copy they will understand more about why it is so important to make the individual child more comfortable during procedures.

This is supported by play-based sessions to help young patients work through their fears and create their individual procedural plan.

Tracey Martin with a young patient Imogen who is wearing the VIP PASS.

The pass, which was funded by the hospital charity, is also linked to an alert system on patient records which ensures every health professional knows if their patient has a personalised plan which needs to be read before starting treatment.

Meanwhile, Dinky-Betes enables children to share their experiences and learn from each other. The service, funded by patient crowdfunding, family donations and a charity, was created to boost peer support for younger children and their families and integrates play into appointments to increase understanding and reduce fear. It even serves up carb-counted snacks to help children navigate food with their condition.

In one example, Tracey described how she was asked to see a 13-year-old with severe procedural anxiety who needed a blood test to check her rheumatology condition but had been refusing for over a year and was in a lot of pain. After plenty of sessions playing at blood tests, she agreed to have one if she could have it at home cuddling her dog. A plan was written for community nurses to follow. It was very specific – no mention of needles, blood or veins but she wanted to know what stage she was at in the procedure with specific phrases she could cope with. The clinicians were made aware of her plan through the VIP Pass and followed the plan for her care. Following the successful blood test she also went on to have an IV infusion in hospital without her dog present and she used the pass to have a vaccination at another trust.

Laura Whelan, Head of Nursing at Leeds Children’s Hospital, said: “Supporting children and young people to engage positively with their treatment is so important and our Play Team in Leeds are really leading the way in this field. I’m very proud of all our Play Leaders and Health Play Specialists and grateful to Starlight for their ongoing support and this amazing recognition.”