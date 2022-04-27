Leeds City College students offer free haircuts

The free haircuts are being offered to those who are homeless, job seeking, refugees, asylum seekers and members of mental health organisation, Andy’s Man Club in Leeds.

The students are providing the free haircuts to people across the district, following in the foot steps of the popular Haircuts4Homeless charity which brings together hairdressers across the world who provide free haircuts for homeless people.

The initiative by students at Leeds City College aims to boost the "self-esteem and confidence" for those that wouldn't otherwise be able to afford a haircut.

The college's Printworks Campus is offering the free service to members of the those in the local community because "not everyone can afford a haircut."

Maxine Edwards, course leader within the School of Hair, Beauty and Media Makeup at the college, said: "As stylists, we understand how having a haircut can make a huge difference to an individual’s self-esteem and confidence - and we’d like to offer this service as widely as possible to boost the wellbeing of our community.