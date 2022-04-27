The free haircuts are being offered to those who are homeless, job seeking, refugees, asylum seekers and members of mental health organisation, Andy’s Man Club in Leeds.
The students are providing the free haircuts to people across the district, following in the foot steps of the popular Haircuts4Homeless charity which brings together hairdressers across the world who provide free haircuts for homeless people.
The initiative by students at Leeds City College aims to boost the "self-esteem and confidence" for those that wouldn't otherwise be able to afford a haircut.
The college's Printworks Campus is offering the free service to members of the those in the local community because "not everyone can afford a haircut."
Maxine Edwards, course leader within the School of Hair, Beauty and Media Makeup at the college, said: "As stylists, we understand how having a haircut can make a huge difference to an individual’s self-esteem and confidence - and we’d like to offer this service as widely as possible to boost the wellbeing of our community.
“As a college based in the heart of Leeds, we are committed to serving the members of our community as much as possible. We appreciate that not everyone can afford a haircut, so we’re encouraging those who are less fortunate to let their hair down and get a cut with us. Whether clients are wanting a quick trim or a dramatic restyle, our talented students are happy to help."