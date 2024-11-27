The Leeds Flutter Charity Ball has raised over £282,000 to help fund potentially life-changing clinical trials for leading blood cancer charity, Cure Leukaemia.

Hundreds gathered at a huge event at the Royal Armouries at New Dock Hall in Leeds on Tuesday (Nov 26), hosted by ITV Racing presenters Ed Chamberlin and Oli Bell.

In the run up to the huge event, Flutter, parent company for Sky Betting & Gaming, Betfair, Paddy Power & tombola raised over £75,000 – bringing the total amount raised for the charity to an extraordinary £357,000.

The Flutter Charity Ball for Cure Leukaemia raised over £350,000 in total. | Flutter

The money will go towards funding the recently launched ATICUS network, which costs £1 million per year to run and supports 15 centres or hospitals across the UK, including Leeds, Manchester and London.

For the first time, children living with blood cancer across the nation will have access to potentially lifesaving, innovative treatments through this national clinical trial infrastructure.

Ed Chamberlin said: “I look forward to hosting the Flutter Charity Ball for Cure Leukaemia every year, not least because it’s a fun night, but also because I had my own brush with cancer in the past.

“At the time, I found myself next to a children’s ward where I watched kids undergo treatment first hand. Knowing funds raised could ultimately accelerate access to less harmful treatments for children puts the importance of the entire night into perspective.”

Host Oli Bell jokes with World Darts pro Joe Cullen who helped raise funds at the Flutter Charity Ball in Leeds last night, where over £350k was raised for Cure Leukaemia | Flutter

ATICUS Network Ambassador George Lineker, son of well-known former England footballer and Cure Leukaemia patron Gary Lineker OBE, added: "I was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia as a two-month-old baby. I still cannot imagine how my family must have felt being told their child had a 10-20 per cent chance of survival. But I was one of the lucky ones. Funds raised for Cure Leukaemia could ultimately help change the fate of so many who might otherwise not be as fortunate."

To a backdrop of entertainment, including a darts competition against PDC World Darts tour professional Joe Cullen, guests dug deep after Jo and Jim Hawkridge put Flutter’s donation into perspective, sharing the story of their son Jude, who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia and ran out of options for treatment via the NHS.

James McLaughlin, CEO of Cure Leukaemia added: “We are thrilled and deeply grateful for the incredible support shown at the Flutter Ball. The funds raised will make a profound impact on our mission to bring hope to the 250,000 people living with blood cancer in the UK. This generosity not only empowers groundbreaking research but also brings us closer to a future free from this devastating disease.”

“As a family, we support Cure Leukaemia because we need more trials. We need to get the trials that are available for adults and children. Without these trials my son would no longer be here."

The charity ball forms part of Flutter’s larger global pledge to Do More for its communities as part of its worldwide sustainability strategy, the Positive Impact Plan.