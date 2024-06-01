Leeds General Infirmary: Hospital scheme faces delays and rising costs of up to £300m
Leeds Teaching Hospitals (LTH) said it needs to press ahead with the scheme before planning permission expires.
A new building at Leeds General Infirmary would include a new adults’ hospital, a children’s hospital and maternity centre.
Early estimates put the cost of the scheme, planned to be open by 2030, at around £650m. The final total is expected to be higher.
A progress report published by the trust said: “Delays to the trust’s programme and sequencing have resulted in additional costs, driven by a range of factors, estimated to now be in the region of £250m-£300m.
“These costs will continue to increase as delays continue.”
The trust was awaiting the publication of standardised design principles, known as Hospital 2.0, as part of the government’s New Hospital Programme (NHP).
A business case report would then be drawn up and the final cost would be known.
The report also warned that it was not known whether all the extra costs would be funded by the NHP or whether the trust would have to “reduce the scope of its plans”.
Outline planning consent, which gives permission in principle for the building work, was secured in June 2020 but would shortly expire, the report said.
It said: “This will result in further delays and costs with a new application requiring to be prepared, submitted and approved.
“Additional capital will also need to be invested in existing buildings, planned for demolition, to prolong and extend their operational life further.”
In April, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the project would receive full funding. The department had already provided £27m in development costs.
Simon Worthington, the Leeds trust’s director of finance, said LTH was committed to building the scheme, which would boost patient care for the city and further afield.
He said: “We have made significant progress with our enabling and preparatory works and for some time now we have been one of the most advanced, developed and ready to go schemes within the New Hospital Programme.
“The trust continues to work constructively with the New Hospital Programme and we understand this is a complex programme nationally.
“We are ready to go as soon as we are given the green light by the New Hospital Programme.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.