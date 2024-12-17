Leeds GP slammed by coroner after woman, 58, died 11 months after leg wound

The woman died 11 months after sustaining a leg injury

A 58-year-old woman from West Yorkshire died after staff at her GP practice failed to escalate concerns about a leg wound

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen Day injured her leg on a van in 2021 and over the course of the next 11 months attended her GP surgery, Meanwood Group Practice, several times for help managing the wound.

Her condition deteriorated and she was admitted to hospital in May 2022 for an acute infection, and was discharged some days later to the care of the district nursing team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Ms Day continued to deteriorate and was re-admitted to hospital on July 12.

By that point, treatment to tackle the infection proved futile and she was moved to a palliative care pathway.

Ms Day died in hospital on July 14th, with the cause of death given as septicemia and soft tissue infection leading to pneumonia.

A coroner has now criticised both the GP practice and ordered it to set out how it will prevent future deaths from occurring following an inquest into Ms Day’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Mather wrote: “During the course of the inquest I heard evidence that the GP practice did not follow the lower limb framework, failed to refer to tissue viability appropriately, and failed to escalate concerns around the deteriorating wound or consider appropriate measures to support the deceased to either self-manage her wound with an at home compression bandaging kit, or to support her to attend appointments on a more regular basis.

“I am concerned that the practice was unable to provide assurance that the same situation could not occur again.”