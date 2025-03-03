Leeds maternity safety: Parents 'overwhelmed' by number of families affected

Bereaved families campaigning for maternity safety improvements in Leeds say they have been “overwhelmed” by the number of parents affected.

The Leeds Hospitals Maternity Family Support Group was formed last year by a group of parents whose babies died at hospitals in the city.

Since last October, the group said it has heard from more than 180 people who want to join the group.

It comes after a BBC investigation which found that the deaths of at least 56 babies and two mothers at Leeds General Infirmary and St James’s Hospital may have been preventable.

Fiona Winser-Ramm’s (pictured) daughter Aliona died just minutes after she was born in 2020 after a delay by midwives to escalate concerns with Aliona's heart rate during labour.

She and her husband Dan Ramm are founding members of the support group.

Ms Winser-Ramm said: “It comes as absolutely no surprise that more families are coming forward with concernsWe’ve spoken to so many families and heard so many stories that seemingly point towards a dysfunctional maternity service which is a risk to mums and babies.

“Five years on the hurt and pain of losing Aliona, especially in the way we did, has never diminished. It’s something that will stay with us forever.

“However, like others we can’t sit by, as without meaningful action and accountability, we feel nothing will change and we’ll still be in the same situation of too many families having to go through the worst and most indescribable pain anyone could imagine.”

“We’ve been overwhelmed at the response we’ve had and people wanting to join the group. However, it’s bittersweet, as to us, the response is a real indication of the care problems families are facing and the duration that these issues have seemingly been allowed to perpetuate.”

The group are being supported by specialist maternity safety lawyers at Irwin Mitchell who are organising a free legal advice surgery in conjunction on March 19.

Katie Warner, medical negligence lawyer, said: “The surgery is an opportunity for members to raise concerns and ask questions in a private and safe environment while also receiving advice and signposting towards any additional services they may need.