Leeds Rhinos Foundation donation from Sky Bet parent company Flutter to help people with dementia and Parkinson’s
The Leeds Rhinos Foundation, which runs the schemes, received the donation from Flutter, the parent company of Leeds-based betting and gaming operator Sky Bet.
The funding was announced as Flutter employees took part in a volunteer day at AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium, where they met with many of the people who will continue to benefit from the projects.
The Leeds Rhinos Foundation was set up 20 years ago with a vision to change lives through the power of sport.
Dan Busfield from the foundation said: “Without this funding from Flutter, four of our key pilot programmes – which support people with conditions including dementia and Parkinson's – faced immediate closure.
“This support means vital programmes like these can now continue to make a difference in the lives of local people who engage with them.”
The schemes include a year-long weekly physical activity programme for people living with Parkinson’s to improve and maintain physical activity levels and monthly support group sessions for people with dementia and their families.
There is also a 12 week programme endorsed by Leeds Teaching Hospitals' Rheumatology Department to support and educate people living with Rheumatoid Arthritis, and weekly reminiscence cafes for people who have dementia.
While attending a volunteer day at the foundation with several Flutter colleagues, Steve Birch, Chief Commercial Officer of Sky Bet, said:“This charity partnership presented itself as a brilliant opportunity to further support both sport and charity in the communities where we operate.”
“It’s been a privilege to join my colleagues to volunteer today and see first-hand how the 12 week ‘Motivate’ programme will help people living with Rheumatoid Arthritis, to understand why their adult physical activity programme will continue to change the lives of people living with Parkinson’s and to recognise the lifeline their monthly ‘In Touch’ sessions and weekly support groups run at their ‘Reminiscence Café’ has on those with dementia and their wider families.”
Sky Betting & Gaming is part of Flutter Entertainment – the parent company to brands including Betfair, Paddy Power, Pokerstars and tombola – as well as Fan Duel in the US and Sportsbet in Australia.
