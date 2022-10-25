Leeds Trinity University announces new nursing courses 'to support NHS'
Leeds Trinity University has announced plans to offer three nursing degrees starting in January 2024, which it says are being designed to respond to demands on the NHS in Yorkshire. The courses, subject to approval by the Nursing and Midwifery Council, will be in adult nursing, mental health nursing and learning disabilities nursing.
The university says they are designed to respond to “key public sector workforce needs” in the Leeds City Region and beyond and are being created by Leeds Trinity’s academic experts in partnership with staff in clinical practice, carers and patients or service users. Students will spend around half their time in practice in a variety of environments, the university said, with the aim of preparing them for work in hospital, community and home settings.
Professor Malcolm Todd, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, said: “This is a pivotal moment for Leeds Trinity as we widen our provision and seek to support the NHS in the Leeds City Region and beyond.
“As a career-led University with values rooted in care, service and social justice, our new nursing programmes will equip even more of our graduates with the skills and experience to make a positive contribution to society.”