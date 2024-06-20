When Rachel Feather had to put her love for running on the back burner, she lost what had been a major coping mechanism during difficult times in her personal life.

A regular at the Bramley Parkrun and a run-leader at the Bramley Breezers running club, Rachel spent much of her free time out on the streets of Leeds clocking up the miles.

Rachel, a reception supervisor at Leeds Trinity University, even completed a couple of triathlons and gained a British Triathlon coaching qualification, such was her passion for endurance events. However, after the breakdown of her marriage in 2019 and given her disabled son, James, required round-the-clock care, Rachel’s priorities changed and the time she had to spend running gradually dwindled.

Rachel Feather is running Leeds 10k on Sunday.

“It was really challenging with James, so I’d go running and I’d be crying whilst doing it,” Rachel said. “Nobody saw that I was crying, I would just run down the street, and it probably looked like I was quite sweaty, but I really would be physically crying. I had a lot of tension and I found it hard to manage, but by the time I got home from a run, that stress had lifted off my shoulders, so it was such a good thing for me and really helped with my mental health.”

Without running, Rachel’s daily routine became a cycle of juggling her responsibilities of being a mother and carer from the moment she woke up at 4am until she went to bed – with only her full-time job at Leeds Trinity providing a distraction.

After four years of being James’s main caregiver, Rachel made the difficult decision to move James into assisted living in April 2023, four months before his 21st birthday.

Although it was a move Rachel never wanted to make, she knew it was one that meant he would receive the high-quality of care needed to improve his quality of life.

It also meant that Rachel suddenly had an abundance of free time.

Sheila King, sports development officer at Leeds Trinity, who Rachel knew from her time as a run leader, told her that the University was entering a team into the Corporate Challenge at the 2024 Run for All Leeds 10K, and encouraged her to lace up her trainers once again.

Rachel joined Sheila and other members of the team on training runs as she eased herself back into it and is readying herself for the event on Sunday, June 23.

She won’t be recording a personal best effort but insists she is just delighted to be back running.

“I’d lost my confidence with running. I thought if I ran with a group, I’d be slow and hold everybody up, but Sheila persuaded me to join her for a session and when I went for that first run, I loved it.

"I’m so glad she encouraged me to do it, I felt good afterwards and it’s empowered me to get back out there.”