People arrive at the Elland Road Leeds COVID Vaccination Centre

The 82 people at the Premier League club who operate in the ‘red zone’ on match days - such as players, media staff, medical staff - have all been vaccinated and boosted, according to The Times newspaper.

The high-uptake of the jab comes after Rob Price, the club’s Head of Medicine and Performance, lost both of his parents to Covid within a fortnight of one another at the start of this year.

The newspaper suggests that players followed Mr Price’s advice to get vaccinated, respecting his expert opinion and having seen him go through the heartbreak of loss.

It was announced earlier this week that 77 per cent of Premier League players are now double vaccinated, but this still significantly lags behind other European top flight divisions.

Serie A, has reported full vaccination figures of 98 per cent.

Ligue 1, the Bundesliga and LaLiga have also reportedly achieved fully vaccinated figures of 90 per cent or more.

The Premier League revealed that 16 per cent of players have yet to receive a single vaccine dose, with the remaining 84 per cent described by the league as being “on the vaccination journey”.

A double vaccination status is critical in order to minimise postponements, given the difference in isolation rules depending on an affected player’s vaccination status.