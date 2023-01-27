Angie Shaw headed to the nearest toilet and burst into tears when she heard the news. She had just been diagnosed with a fast-growing form of breast cancer.

“It is scary, very scary when you get given that diagnosis,” she says. “My whole world dropped apart. I just cried.”

The 58-year-old from Kippax is a veterinary nurse – and it is thanks to a pet Labrador that she received her diagnosis and is now celebrating being given the all-clear.

The dog had headbutted her in the chest last January, where unbeknown to her, an aggressive tumour was lurking.

Beechwood Vets' Angie Shaw, who is now clear of cancer, enjoying a walk with her dogs. Photo: Chris Booth/Beechwood Vets

Angie was working at Beechwood Veterinary Group’s Garforth Surgery and was turning over the dog during a heart scan when he knocked into her.

A lump caused by the accidental bump was still sore a week later, so Angie booked a GP appointment and was referred for scans and biopsies.

“I think that things happen for a reason and for whatever reason that dog happened to catch me,” she says. “If he hadn't done that, there’s no guarantee what would have happened. That was my lucky day.”

Less than two weeks after her diagnosis, Angie had an operation at St James’s Hospital in Leeds to remove the tumour. Six rounds of chemotherapy followed and then 15 doses of radiotherapy, which finished in December.

Louise Mallinson, left, and Angie Shaw enjoying a break at Beechwood Vets. Photo: Chris Booth/Beechwood Vets

Without the Labrador’s intervention, the tumour would likely have taken months to distort Angie’s breast tissue and, in turn, be detected, due to its position. Her next breast screening mammogram also wasn’t due for a number of months.

Angie says: “The lump was purely coincidental and nothing to do with the cancer but if the pet hadn’t headbutted me, the cancer wouldn’t have shown up for nine to ten months by which point it would have spread. It would have been too late. That pet saved my life."

Angie, who will have a mammogram annually for the next ten years, continued working between her treatments while being careful about what tasks she undertook. From childhood she had wanted to work with animals and in 2011 she qualified as a veterinary nurse.

Angie, who has her own two dogs Toby and Stanley, has now worked at Beechwood Vets for eight years, covering both its Garforth Surgery and the Temple House practice which opened last year in Seacroft.

Angie Shaw examining her Spaniel Toby at Beechwood Vets. Photo: Chris Booth/Beechwood Vets

“I tried to keep as normal a routine as possible but I never pushed myself too far [during the treatment],” she says. “I think it would have been harder if I couldn’t have worked.

"I would have probably gone stir crazy and got in a bit of a downward spiral, not as positive about things…If you have other things to do, you can think about and focus on them.”

Angie was open about the cancer with colleagues, in the hope of encouraging other women to check their breasts regularly, get unusual changes seen early and attend breast screening appointments.

“My colleagues were really supportive. That helped massively,” she says. “I said ‘I don’t want sympathy or special treatment. I am living with cancer, not dying from it.

"I will lose my hair so I will be wearing a wig. Tell me if it’s wonky or if the label is showing – but for goodness sake, get any lumps checked’.

“I hate to be the centre of attention, but you swallow your pride. I thought if I could save one person’s life by encouraging them to get lumps checked, that’s my job done.”

Clinical director Louise Mallinson has paid tribute to Angie for her courage throughout. She says that the way Angie has tackled her cancer diagnosis and treatment has been “inspirational”.

"She has been incredibly brave, positive and determined in her outlook and by sharing her journey with the team, she has not only helped to raise awareness of the importance of getting lumps checked but has broken down barriers and helped the team to talk openly and honestly about cancer.”

Sadly, Angie will not be able to see the dog with whom she credits saving her life. The Labrador, an elderly dog with a heart problem, passed away last November, just weeks before Angie finished her treatment. But she’ll always remain grateful.