'Life doesn't stop with incurable cancer' - Leeds researcher completes Everest Marathon

A researcher from Leeds insists that "life doesn't stop" as she completes the world's highest marathon just a year after being diagnosed with incurable cancer.

Shaunna Burke has dedicated her whole career to exploring how exercise can be used in cancer treatment, but was herself diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in 2024.

Now, braving high altitude, freezing temperatures and rough terrain, she has completed the Everest Marathon in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

There are no words to describe it, said the associate professor from the University of Leeds.

Reaching the peak. Image: Shaunna Burke

"It was an unforgettable experience unlike anything I have ever done," she said. "No other event compares to running at high altitude in the foothills of the world’s tallest peaks—it was both humbling and exhilarating."

And when it comes to what kept her running, driving her determination, she said: “I dedicated my run to all those who are living with an incurable cancer diagnosis.

"Every step I took was to honour those living with incurable cancer — not just as survivors, but as individuals who continue to live, to fight, and to thrive.

“For me, the run was about proving to myself that I can still set goals and push my limits — that life doesn’t stop with an incurable cancer diagnosis."

Shaunna climbing Lobuche East. Credit Shaunna Burke

Dr Burke has already raised £10,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support, which has previously funded her own research into the benefits of exercise before and after cancer surgery.

As a researcher in Leeds' School of Biomedical Sciences, her work focuses on fitness to be better prepared to withstand cancer treatment.

Following her own diagnosis, she built a personalised diet and exercise plan, running to chemo and radiotherapy appointments.

Dr Burke became the second Canadian woman to summit Everest in 2005 and since then, she has also researched the psychology of mountaineering.

While in Nepal, she has been exploring options for telemedicine in the region. And as well as completing the run, Dr Burke summited the nearby Lobuche East mountain, a peak 6000m above sea level.

Fiona Gavaghan, from Macmillan Cancer Support, said it was an incredible achievement.