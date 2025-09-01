Local consultant partners with Indian dental college and laboratory to provide affordable dentures for mouth cancer survivors

A compassionate initiative led by a local consultant at Montagu Hospital is making a significant difference for mouth cancer patients in Doncaster and Bassetlaw who struggle to access affordable dental care.

Professor Muzzammil Nusrath, an Oral & Maxillofacial Consultant at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), has partnered with Mahatma Gandhi Dental College (MGDC) and Pink City Cera Dental Lab (PCCDL) in Jaipur, India, to provide high-quality, cost-effective dentures to those recovering from oral cancer.

Accessing NHS dentistry has become increasingly difficult in recent years, with many local residents facing long waiting lists or the prospect of paying for private treatment - something that is simply not feasible for many.

For patients who have undergone surgery or treatment for mouth cancer, this can result in prolonged discomfort, difficulty eating or speaking, and a serious impact on self-esteem and recovery.

Professor Muzzammil Nusrath and Andrea Johnson with a patient

Recognising this need, Professor Nusrath - who in 2016 founded the “Living Beyond Mouth Cancer” support group - sought out innovative solutions. He said: “Patients are often stuck in limbo when trying to find affordable dental care locally. They can be put on waiting lists, which is suitable if the patient doesn’t require urgent treatment.

“I contacted like-minded professionals in India as I knew they were creating these incredible, cost-friendly dentures. In England, dentures can cost upwards of £2,000, whereas the dentures provided by the college are just £80, as they are generously only charging the cost price.”

To request a denture, a digital scan of the patient’s mouth is first taken by Andrea Johnson, Chief Dental Technician at Montagu Hospital. This is emailed to Professor Narendra Padiyar, Dean and Prosthodontist at MGDC, who uses advanced CAD/CAM technology to design custom chrome dentures precisely tailored to the patient’s anatomy.

Dr Deepak Alavadi, Owner of PCCDL and Dinesh Sharma, Chief Laboratory Technician, then coordinate the production and shipment of the dentures back to the UK.

Andrea Johnson with a patient

Importantly, the costs of the dentures are covered through fundraising by the Living Beyond Mouth Cancer group, ensuring patients receive care without financial burden. In its initial trial, eight patients have already received dentures — a number that is already increasing with the assistance of colleagues and early feedback from the first patient cohort.

If you would like to support the support group, donations can be made through the DBTH Charity page.

Please specify “Living Beyond Mouth Cancer support group” in the comments box.

About DBTH Charity:

Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ Charity is the official charity which supports Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust to go above and beyond by providing additional equipment, services and amenities for our patients, visitors and staff which cannot be funded by the NHS alone.

These additional extras would not be possible without the support of our community. With your help, we can continue to work with our Trust to fund innovative and exciting projects that make a difference to our patients, their families and our colleagues who care for them.