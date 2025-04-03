Local Dental Practice Steps Up to Tackle NHS Dentistry Crisis in Calderdale

With NHS dental charges rising and millions struggling to access care due to welfare reforms, Tower Hill Dental Practice in Sowerby Bridge, Halifax, has taken action to support its local community.

In response to the growing number of patients unable to secure an NHS dental appointment in Calderdale, the privately owned practice offered 120 low-cost appointments throughout February and March for just £25 - less than the previous NHS Band A charge of £26.80.

Rachel Dilley, Practice Manager and co-owner, explained the motivation behind the initiative:

"When we opened our practice in April 2023, we made several attempts to secure an NHS contract but were unsuccessful due to government underfunding and constraints. While we fully support efforts to improve NHS services, urgent reform is needed to ensure its long-term sustainability. Every day, we see firsthand the frustration of patients unable to access a dentist, and we wanted to take action. We encourage other practices to step up and find ways to support their local communities."

The team at Tower Hill Dental Practice, Sowerby Bridge, Halifax.

The lack of NHS appointments has left many without essential dental care, particularly vulnerable groups such as pregnant women. Although entitled to free NHS dental treatment, many expectant mothers struggle to find a dentist accepting new patients.

To help address this issue in Calderdale, Dental Educare, the newly formed charitable arm of Tower Hill Dental Practice, is launching its first initiative to support expectant mothers by providing free dental care for pre- and post-natal women and their children until the age of five.

"We’ve seen a rise in pregnant women unable to find a dentist at a time when care is needed the most. It’s a serious issue that needs urgent attention. Until the government takes action, we are committed to ensuring these patients and their children have access to vital dental care. This will be a significant undertaking, and we hope to make it a success. We do need support from other organisations in Calderdale to ensure its success," Dilley added.

Appointments are limited, so expectant mothers are encouraged to contact the practice as soon as possible by calling 01422 833331.