Market Weighton grief charity to host bereavement support pop-up event in Pocklington

Sam Storey, Alison Tweedie and Jacqui Gunn outside the Market Street Cafe in Pocklington.

Thanks to the generosity of Sam Storey, owner of the Market Street Cafe, Talking about Loss (TAL) is holding its first event in Pocklington between 6pm and 8pm on Tuesday, February 22.

TAL was established in 2019 as a a warm, friendly, supportive peer and professional-led meet up group for like-minded people to talk freely about loss.

TAL founder Jacqui Gunn, who started the group following the loss of her father, said: “Many of us have struggled over the last 20 months and we wanted to host a drop in event with trained counsellors for people to talk informally with other people who have experienced loss.

“We’re very grateful to Sam for letting us host the event and to counsellors Jayne Girking and Carole Dalton.

“We’re hoping that this is the first of a series of bereavement support events that we will be able to hold in Pocklington. Market Street Cafe is a fitting venue as it was one of my dad’s favourite places to eat in Pocklington.

“There’s no need to book – just come and join us any time between 6pm and 8pm.”

The pop-up Pocklington event is one a series of events hosted by TAL that include activities, men’s groups and regular ‘cuppa and chat’ sessions at the charity’s base at the Community Hub in Market Weighton.