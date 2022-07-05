Patients, visitors and staff will be required to wear a facemask from Tuesday, July 5.

This rule will be in place at the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s hospital and community sites.

Bosses at the hospital have made the decision due to an increase in Covid-19 cases, both in the community and in the admission of patients with Covid-19 in the hospital.

Dr Jennifer Hill, Medical Director (Operations) said: “We have been closely monitoring the COVID situation and although we are sorry that we have had to take this step again, we believe it is important for us to act given the increase in COVID incidence.

“We ask everyone coming onto our sites to please make sure they wear a mask. We are very grateful for the continued public support and will continue to keep the situation under review.”