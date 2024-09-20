Fiona Winser-Ramm, 38, lost her daughter Aliona in 2020 after staff at Leeds General Infirmary failed to act on alarming heart-rate readings taken during labour.

Mrs Winser-Ramm was initially told staff couldn’t find any reason her “perfectly healthy” daughter had died, but nine weeks after Aliona’s birth, she was informed that staff had delayed escalating concerns about her heart-rate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has now joined the Maternity Safety Alliance, a campaigning group which is calling for a national inquiry into maternity services. Legal investigations into Aliona’s death continue.

Fiona Winser-Ramm, whose daughter Aliona died just half an hour after she was born in 2020

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Mrs Winser-Ramm said: “This is not just happening in a couple of hospitals.

“It’s everywhere, over the whole country. And the Government needs to realise this is a nationwide problem, it’s not going away. If anything, it’s getting worse.

“A public inquiry does not come cheap. But the bill that you’re looking at every year as a result of injuries or deaths caused through failings in maternity care is astronomical.”

Mrs Winser-Ramm described her network of bereaved parents in Yorkshire as experiencing similar issues “over and over.”

She said: “Women not being listened to, staff not adhering to basic protocols and guidelines - these are the repetitive themes you find everywhere.”

Mrs Winser-Ramm said she and her husband Dan’s lives had been “destroyed” by their daughter’s death.

She said: “Our lives have been destroyed. We’re not the people we used to be. Our personalities have changed, we both suffer with PTSD and depression and we’ve lost our careers.

“I would never wish the pain of your child dying on anyone - but then to know that somebody who you’ve trusted and respected has actually caused your child to die, I would never wish that on my worst enemy.”

The aims of the Maternity Safety Alliance’s proposed inquiry would be to understand the true scale of maternity care failings, ensure the voices of women, families and staff are heard and looking at staffing and resourcing, including issues with recruitment, retention, whistleblowers and bullying.

A wider national look into maternity services has also been supported by Sands and Tommy’s, two charities supporting parents who experience baby loss, who have said a “much more transformative approach from government that matches the scale and impact of the issue” is needed.

According to Labour’s manifesto “Childbirth should not be something women fear or look back on with trauma.

