Maternity in crisis: Student midwives working 70 hour weeks to pay bills, warns report

Trainees are working up to 70 hours a week on placements and in part-time jobs to afford their courses, the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) has warned.

Women who are coming to midwifery later in life after having children are also penalised through the loss of Universal Credit and childcare benefits.

The findings have been published in the RCM’s State of Midwifery Student Finance report.

Fiona Gibb, Director of Professional Midwifery at the RCM, said: “Those choosing to study midwifery are incredibly committed, yet so many of them feel forced out of their dream career before they’ve even begun because of financial worries.

“Our report found that the many women – and they are mainly women – who are studying midwifery as a second career or after they’ve had children are being penalised for doing so. Access to childcare benefits and Universal Credit, among others, is either reduced or taken away from them.

“Their options are to take on paid work on top of their heavy study and placement schedule, to take on more debt, including borrowing from family and friends, or to drop out and leave their dreams of becoming a midwife behind them.

“The system has to be smarter than this, so that we don’t lose these future midwives from an NHS that desperately needs them.”

Trainee midwives’ student loans should be cancelled after three years working for the NHS as an incentive to continue studying, the RCM has recommended.

The Government should also preserve benefit entitlements, “so that the vocational burden is not borne by the whole family.”

Ms Gibb continued: “Starting your career, which you’re extremely likely to spend entirely in the NHS, with a nearly-£30,000 debt is an incredible burden to bear, particularly when there are so many other financial hurdles these students have to overcome.

“That’s why we’re calling on the Westminster Government to level the playing field with the other nations and scrap tuition fees for midwifery students in England.”

One student midwife in Scotland said: “Sometimes I don’t attend days on campus because I cannot afford to pay for public transport. I use my local food bank and last winter, I avoided turning the heating on and used blankets instead.”

Another midwife said: “I do full-time placement hours plus additional shifts which on occasion means I work 70 hours a week.”