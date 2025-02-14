Measles outbreak: Parents urged to ensure children have vaccine amid outbreak in Yorkshire

Parents and carers are being urged to ensure their children have the Measles Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine amid a rise in measles cases.

Measles is a serious disease which can be spread easily amongst unvaccinated people with babies, children, pregnant women and people with weakened immunity, at highest risk. It can lead to hospitalisation and in rare cases tragically can cause death.

The uptake of routine childhood vaccinations nationally, including the MMR vaccine, is the lowest in a decade. In January 2024, the UK Health Security Agency (UKSHA) declared a national measles incident to coordinate the wider investigation and response to the rise in cases.

The majority of cases nationally and locally are among children under the age of 10 who have missed their MMR vaccine. Normally the first dose of MMR vaccine is given around a child’s first birthday; the second dose is given at around three years and four months old, before starting school.

However, people can be vaccinated at any age with the two doses providing the best protection.

Young adults are also being urged to catch up on any missed doses, particularly before thinking about starting a family given the risk of the disease to pregnant women.

Over the past few months Leeds City Council has been working in partnership with the NHS, UKHSA, schools, higher education settings and community organisations to increase uptake of the MMR vaccine in communities in Leeds and provide advice on how to recognise symptoms and where to access the vaccine.

Victoria Eaton, director of public health, Leeds City Council, said: “Measles can be a very serious disease; it can have similar symptoms to chickenpox but the health complications from measles can be much more severe and in some cases could lead to brain inflammation and pneumonia. Measles symptoms often start with a cough, high fever, runny nose and sore watery eyes, usually followed by a rash a few days later, this often starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

“If you do think you have symptoms, ring 111 or contact your doctor’s surgery immediately - please don’t go to hospital or your doctor’s surgery without first calling ahead, it’s extremely important you don’t spread the disease to vulnerable people.

“Having two doses of the MMR vaccine at the right time gives long-term protection against measles and it is free from your GP practice.

“A non-porcine version of the MMR vaccine is also available which does not contain any pork products; however, you may need to request this from your GP practice ahead of vaccination.”

Councillor Fiona Venner, Leeds City Council executive member for equality, health and wellbeing, said: “We’ve done a lot of work with our NHS partners and other organisations to increase public awareness and understanding of the risk of measles and as a result we are pleased that more parents are coming forward to get their children vaccinated, however there is still more work to do.