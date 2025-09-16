Meet the Bradford toddler with a rare disease that could unlock treatments into other illnesses

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aria, who is now aged 21 months, has mitochondrial disease, a condition affecting the mitochondria – the ‘battery packs’ in our cells. When they fail to produce enough energy, damage occurs – especially to the major organs.

The charity My Mito Mission, whose central office is in Elland, West Yorkshire, is one of the organisations that raises funds for research into the disease and says many other conditions such as heart disease, stroke, Parkinson’s, dementia and obesity, also involve mitochondrial damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Further research into mitochondria and their dysfunction could pave the way for groundbreaking treatments, enhanced care, and ultimately, a cure for those living with mitochondrial disease,” it says. “But the impact of this research extends far beyond mito itself. Mitochondrial dysfunction could be the key to a wide range of common illnesses such as cancer, diabetes, bipolar disorder, and many more conditions that affect millions of people in the UK alone.”

Aria Balciunaite has been diagnosed with mitochondrial disease.

Aria’s parents Daniela Putnina and Mainrydas Balciunas say she seemed a happy and healthy baby when she was born in November 2023, but when she was nine-months-old she woke up one morning lethargic and with a dry nappy – both were unusual.

An ultrasound at Sheffield Children’s Hospital revealed her stomach was enlarged due to a build-up of fluid in her abdomen. Aria also had a nodular liver. That night she was sent to the paediatric intensive care unit as the fluid was preventing her from breathing properly and the next day she was given a feeding tube and transferred to Leeds General Infirmary for specialist liver treatment.

Scans showed that her liver was in severe cirrhosis and only functioning at 60 per cent of its capacity. Biopsies then revealed signs of mitochondrial dysfunction in her muscles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniela says: “The doctors were quickly certain that it was mitochondrial disease. Genetic testing confirmed this and that both me and Mainrydas are carriers of the TRMU2 gene deficiency. That means Aria had a 25 per cent chance of getting it and any other children we have together also have a 25 per cent chance of having mitochondrial disease.

Aria was far more poorly than her parents could ever have imagined.

"We were told that her variant of mito could affect her heart, lungs and brain in future, as well as how it affects her liver now. Thankfully, her MRI and heart tests came back looking normal for now but she will be having them regularly.

“We had never heard of mitochondrial disease before we had Aria and had absolutely no idea we were carriers of the gene deficiency yet it’s far more common than people think. It’s so important to raise awareness and, hopefully, money too.”

Aria was in three different hospitals for three months but is now back home in Great Horton. “Aria is a bright and bubbly girl who is always smiling or giggling, even throughout hospital visits and appointments,” Daniela says. “Although she doesn’t talk she is very vocal and loves to babble constantly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aria is under the care of Bradford Royal Infirmary and every six months travels to Newcastle to see her specialist. A team in Newcastle have been pioneering an IVF technique to reduce the risk of transmission of mitochondrial diseases.

My Mito Mission co-founder and chair Christine Beal says: “This IVF technique is an amazing part of the solution to our vision of a mitochondrial disease-free world. It’s wonderful that where a mother is identified as having faulty mitochondrial DNA, a healthy family is possible through this IVF technique.

“Of course, many children have already been born with the illness, or will still be born with it where it’s not known that parents have a genetic fault. That’s why we need to keep working hard to ensure treatments and cures are developed which will help all those impacted.”