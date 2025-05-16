Mental Health Awareness Week Statement 2025

Tell us your news

As mental health awareness week commences, Bradford-based local development charity and foodbank, Feedo Needo, is reminding people in the city that accessible and professional help is available through their weekly mental health and wellbeing sessions.

The sessions, held weekly in Bradford, by Feedo Needo’s fully qualified counsellor – who brings over 30 years of experience – offer a range of support including counselling, advice, meditation therapy and more. Both group and one-to-one sessions are available, aimed at helping individuals manage daily struggles such as anxiety, stress, and depression. The ongoing sessions are designed to bring visibility to the need for mental health support for all and the need to raise funds to expand services.

According to Crisis, 45% of people experiencing homelessness have been diagnosed with a m ental health issue. This figure rises to 8 in 10 among those who are sleeping rough. Additionally, according to the NHS, as of the end of January 2025, 2.00 million people were in contact with mental health services. The majority of these (1.34 million) were receiving support from adult mental health services, while 493,691 individuals were being supported by children and young people’s mental health services.

The relationship between homelessness and mental health is often two-way. Mental health problems can be both a cause and a consequence of losing stable housing. According to the Mental Health Foundation [1], 26% of people experiencing homelessness in the UK say mental health issues were a factor in becoming homeless, twice the rate reported across the rest of the EU. This suggests that many people are not getting the support they need early enough, thus leaving a gap for this to be addressed.

Feedo Needo hopes to be part of the change, with the knowledge that, as Mental Health Foundation note, once someone becomes homeless, existing mental health problems can quickly worsen due to stress, insecurity, and lack of access to care, making it even harder to get back on their feet.

Studies have also shown that there is a higher prevalence of mental health problems in the homeless population compared to the general population, including major depression, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Studies suggest the prevalence of mental health conditions is at least 25–30% among people who are street homeless or living in direct access hostels.

Catherine Ayomide Faluyi, Project Manager at Feedo Needo, Bradford said: “Unfortunately, many of our service users are experiencing mental health struggles, detailing how they are impacted by both food and housing insecurity.

Our weekly sessions are part of our mission to support our community the best we can and holistically. This includes not just a focus on food and shelter but also attending to the unique mental health needs of our service users.

The theme for this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week is community, celebrating the strength, support, and connection that come from being part of a positive and inclusive environment.

Strong community ties can have a powerful impact on our mental health, providing a sense of belonging and emotional support.

This is at the heart of our wellbeing sessions, which offer service users a safe and welcoming space where they can be heard, feel valued, and build meaningful relationships with those around them.

Beyond our regular sessions, we also host seasonal events designed to foster connection, friendship, and a continued sense of community.”

