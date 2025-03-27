Mid Yorkshire FOI: Elderly fall hospital admissions rise in 2024

New data has revealed that a total of 3,662 elderly individuals (65+) required hospital transport across Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust in 2023 and 2024, highlighting the persistent concern over fall-related incidents among older adults.

Figures obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by Access BDD, specialists in stairlifts and home lift solutions, show that the total number of fall-related hospital transports remained consistently high over the two years.

Specifically, the data indicates that those aged 85 and over accounted for the highest number of fall-related hospital transports, totalling 1,710 cases. The 75-84 age group saw a significant number of incidents, with 1,381 cases, while cases among those aged 65-74 accounted for 571 incidents.

In 2023, there were 1,740 fall-related hospital transports, and in 2024, this number increased to 1,922. Analysis of where these incidents occurred highlights that the majority of falls happened within private homes. In 2023, the most frequent location was "Home" and this continued into 2024.

Analysis of the days in which patients were admitted to hospital showed that in 2023, the busiest days of the year was Thursday and Sunday varied across the year. However, in 2024, the data indicates that the busiest day of the year was Thursday though out the year.

Analysis of the time in which patients were admitted to hospital showed that in 2023, the time of the day through the year was between 9 -11 in which most patients were admitted varied across the year. The same can be said for 2024. Data also highlights that the number of patients being readmitted to hospital due to falls has increased from 104 in 2023 to 340 2024, a percentage increase of 224%.

Bethany Ward Marketing Specialist at Access BDD, commented: "The rising number of fall-related incidents requiring hospital transport highlights the urgent need to improve home safety, particularly for older adults. Our research shows that the majority of these incidents take place within the home, and so it’s clear that more must be done to prevent accidents that are often avoidable.

"Adaptations such as stairlifts and handrails can make a big difference in reducing the risk of falls, and they help create a home environment that lets individuals maintain independence whilst staying safe.

"As the population becomes older and fall-related injuries continue to rise, these latest figures really show why proactive home adaptations should be a priority for families, carers, and policymakers."