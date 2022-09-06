Miniature horse Glory surprises residents at Leeds care home with cuddles

Miniature horse Glory, one of a gang of four-legged friends at North Yorkshire-based KL Pony Therapy, an organisation which facilitates wellbeing-orientated pony activities, recently paid the home a visit.

It was a surprise for one of the residents who spent years living on a farm as a child and still fondly talks of her love of horses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those at the home spent time cuddling, grooming and playing with Glory, who even visited some residents in their rooms.

Residents at Wykebeck Court Bupa Care Home in Leeds recently enjoyed an animal therapy session with a miniature horse called Glory.

People with dementia, in particular, can find the presence of animals calming and mood boosting. Staff said Glory also helped to spark conversations with relatives about childhood pets.

Dianne Hashmi, home manager said: “We love having animals visit here at Wykebeck Court Bupa Care Home, as we find they really bring a smile to the faces of our residents and can make a huge difference to how they are feeling that day.