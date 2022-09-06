Miniature horse Glory surprises residents at Leeds care home with cuddles
‘Knock, knock, there’s a horse at the door.’ It might sound like the start of a joke, but for residents at Wykebeck Court Care Home in Leeds, it was actually the beginning of an afternoon of animal therapy.
Miniature horse Glory, one of a gang of four-legged friends at North Yorkshire-based KL Pony Therapy, an organisation which facilitates wellbeing-orientated pony activities, recently paid the home a visit.
It was a surprise for one of the residents who spent years living on a farm as a child and still fondly talks of her love of horses.
Those at the home spent time cuddling, grooming and playing with Glory, who even visited some residents in their rooms.
Most Popular
People with dementia, in particular, can find the presence of animals calming and mood boosting. Staff said Glory also helped to spark conversations with relatives about childhood pets.
Dianne Hashmi, home manager said: “We love having animals visit here at Wykebeck Court Bupa Care Home, as we find they really bring a smile to the faces of our residents and can make a huge difference to how they are feeling that day.
"I think we will have to have Glory back for more cuddles again soon.”